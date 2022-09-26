Longtime Mack Trucks dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment recently became a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer at its Roseville, MN, location. Nuss is now able to service and support customers who purchase the Mack®-LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first and only Mack dealer in the State of Minnesota and the first in the Central Region to achieve EV certification status. “Mack Trucks is pleased that Nuss Truck & Equipment chose to invest in electrification and to support our customers adding LR Electric refuse vehicles to their fleets,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Becoming an EV-certified dealer is a stringent process, and it’s no surprise that Nuss would partner with Mack to better support our efforts in sustainability as more and more customers adopt the technology.”

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO