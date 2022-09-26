Read full article on original website
FleetGenius Launches Full-Scale Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
FleetGenius, LLC, the nation’s premier waste container and compactor manufacturing, sales, installation and service company, has launched a full-scale hurricane relief effort to aid in the recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. “Florida is our home state, and I have been humbled by the desire of each and every one of our 600 employees to rise to the call to help their fellow Americans in need,” said Andreas Y. Gruson, Chairman and CEO of FleetGenius.
Interstate Waste Services acquires Cipollini Carting and Recycling
Interstate Waste Services, Inc. announces the acquisition of Cipollini Carting & Recycling, Inc. Established in 1989, it is a non-hazardous solid waste and recycling collection provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout northern and central New Jersey. IWS is the largest privately held, vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, relocation, recycling and disposal services serving the large markets of New York City and New Jersey.
Mack Dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment is Mack’s First Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in Minnesota
Longtime Mack Trucks dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment recently became a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer at its Roseville, MN, location. Nuss is now able to service and support customers who purchase the Mack®-LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first and only Mack dealer in the State of Minnesota and the first in the Central Region to achieve EV certification status. “Mack Trucks is pleased that Nuss Truck & Equipment chose to invest in electrification and to support our customers adding LR Electric refuse vehicles to their fleets,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Becoming an EV-certified dealer is a stringent process, and it’s no surprise that Nuss would partner with Mack to better support our efforts in sustainability as more and more customers adopt the technology.”
