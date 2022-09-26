Read full article on original website
Heritage Battery Recycling, an affiliate of Cirba Solutions, a comprehensive cross-chemistry battery management and materials processor, announced plans to construct a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Eloy, Arizona. Battery recycling is helping close the critical materials supply gap needed to support the increased electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion battery manufacturing in the US, while also increasing access to recycled content for batteries. This facility complements Cirba Solutions’ existing presence in Arizona and strategically positions it to boost collection and processing regionally for North America’s West Coast end-of-life collection and EV battery manufacturing facilities.
Five PhD students, each funded for four years, will soon start exploring the complex problem of marine pollution from plastic packaging. This innovative research programme at the University of Portsmouth is being supported by UK based material technologies company Aquapak. It aims to deliver actions that can be taken to solve a growing problem. It is estimated that five million tonnes of plastic is used in the UK each year, nearly half of which is packaging that ends up in the environment. Plastic waste is accumulating and breaking down in our oceans at an alarming rate, with potentially catastrophic results for both marine and human health.
