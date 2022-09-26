Five PhD students, each funded for four years, will soon start exploring the complex problem of marine pollution from plastic packaging. This innovative research programme at the University of Portsmouth is being supported by UK based material technologies company Aquapak. It aims to deliver actions that can be taken to solve a growing problem. It is estimated that five million tonnes of plastic is used in the UK each year, nearly half of which is packaging that ends up in the environment. Plastic waste is accumulating and breaking down in our oceans at an alarming rate, with potentially catastrophic results for both marine and human health.

