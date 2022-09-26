Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Will Anderson delivers a scary message to Alabama’s opponent moving forward
He plays to the style Nick Saban loves, but even Will Anderson is only starting to understand his coach’s passion for ‘hateful competitors.’. Alabama is excited to take its performance from Vanderbilt on the road to Arkansas. After a tough test versus Texas, Anderson prepares to see the intensity of the Crimson Tide’s defense in a hostile environment. Coach Saban had many defenses in the past in Tuscaloosa that loved quieting the crowd of the opposing team. Alabama’s defensive groups in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017 made opposing fans feel helpless when they entered the territory. The Crimson Tide endured some challenging road tests in 2021, including matchups against Florida, Texas A&M, and Auburn. It suffered a loss to the Aggies, but last season prepared Anderson and others to fight for a victory against Texas to open this year. The contest was not pretty, Steve Sarkisian produced an excellent game plan, Alabama played sloppy, but Saban’s team found a way to win on the road in a tough place.
Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year
Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama
Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas
Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Does Arkansas have a legitimate chance to upset Alabama in Week 5?
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking for their first win on the gridiron over the Alabama Crimson Tide since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. With this being a must-win game for Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide better be ready for anything in this potential upset bid from the Hogs.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era
The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff
Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
hotelnewsresource.com
The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County school plans for new high school football stadium
BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School has a new football stadium in the works. The new stadium will be built across the street from the school on Miners Memorial Highway in Brookwood. The Tuscaloosa County School Board approved the project on Tuesday. The price tag will be around $18 million and school leaders expect the stadium to be built just in time for when the football season begins next fall.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
Alabama man sentenced for pretending to be dead father to defraud Jefferson County retirement plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was sentenced for devising a scheme pretending to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Gary Gibbs Jr.,52, was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud. […]
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Comments / 0