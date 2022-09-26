ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Angola, LA
Society
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Jefferson Parish, LA
Society
Angola, LA
Government
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Angola, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Talk Radio 960am

How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Louisiana#Louisiana Radio Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Talk Radio 960am

Tropical Storm Ian Shifts Westward, Currently No Threat To Louisiana

Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed in the Caribbean and is currently on track to become a bigger storm than previously expected. The most recent forecasts have Ian's path a little more to the west than previously expected. It will instead hit the western coast. But that path leaves it over open water for a longer period of time, making it more powerful when it finally hits land.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

‘Waffle House Index’ Trending as Florida Just Got Some Very Bad News Ahead of Oncoming Hurricane Ian

Most people tune into weather experts when hurricanes approach their area. For the rest of us; there's the 'Waffle House Index.'. I remember learning about the Waffle House Index right around the time that I got into radio in the early 2000s. I literally thought my colleagues were joking, but they were just as serious as the storm that was headed our way.
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy