New Orleans Carjacking Victim Calls Out DA For Not Calling Witnesses, Letting Criminal Go Free
A carjacking victim is furious after the teen who stuck a gun in his face and stole his car was able to go free... after the victim was denied the opportunity to testify against him. Dr. Pat Dennis was never asked by the New Orleans District Attorney to appear in...
Political Ad Attacks Congressman Clay Higgins by Mocking Popular St. Landry Crime Stoppers Videos
As the Nov. 8 mid-term election approaches, the political attacks are beginning to heat up. We've seen political ads that have been very clever and pointed, as well as a few that have turned up the shock factor to 11. The back-and-forth between Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Louisiana...
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
Car of Missing Texas Teacher Found in New Orleans – Husband in NOLA Searching for Her
The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says his wife's vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU. Michael Reynolds says Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
Parent Arrested, Accused of Showing Up on Opelousas High Campus to Fight With Student
A parent was arrested after an altercation with a student on the campus of Opelousas High School. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, a School Resource Officer was responding to multiple physical altercations between numerous groups of students at Opelousas High School around 1 p.m. on Monday (Sep. 26).
Cruelty Issues with Animals to Be Dealt With By New Investigator in St. Landry Parish
An investigator with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will now be investigating cruelty, neglect, and other animal cases as they arise from St. Landry Parish Animal Control. Geographically, St. Landry Parish is large. With so many animals across the parish, it's imperative says St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard...
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
Could Louisiana Gas Prices Rise Again Because Of Hurricane Ian?
When major weather events strike, particularly in the Gulf, one of the areas of the economy that is impacted is oil and gas. Disruptions to production and sharp increases in demand can have an impact across the country. As Hurricane Ian made its way through the Gulf of Mexico, multiple...
Louisiana Mother Arrested, Accused of Throwing Child Off Bridge
A mother in Houma, Louisiana is behind bars. WGNO reported that a mother in Houma was arrested Friday after she allegedly threw her child from a bridge. Houma police say that 30-year-old Asha Randolph threw her 18-month-old son over the ledge of the Liberty Street Bridge. The child was rescued...
Lafayette Man’s Death Fuels True Crime Mystery ‘The Body in Room 348′
When Beaumont, Texas police found a Lafayette oil-and-gas man dead on the floor in his room at the Eleganté Hotel, it appeared to be a sad but explainable death by natural causes. However, things quickly turned out to be anything but explainable. The Death Of Greg Fleniken 'The Body...
Some Upset With Florida Grocery Store Cake as Hurricane Ian Approaches [PHOTO]
As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, some are upset with a cake that Publix Super Market rolled out prior to the storm making landfall. Citrus County Live posted a photo of a cake that shows the state of Florida and a hurricane approaching. One cake does say to "Leave Florida Alone," while another is just the universal symbol for a hurricane.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
Videos Show Destruction, Catastrophic Flooding as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Florida
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, shocking photos and videos have given us a front-row seat to the heartbreaking damage and destruction the storm is leaving in its devastating path. LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades. Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by...
BR Police Says ‘Misinformation’ Hurting Allie Rice Murder Investigation as Reward Hits $37,500 and Counting
As the investigation into the murder of LSU student Allie Rice continues, Baton Rouge police say misinformation is hindering their progress. According to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, rumors and misinformation are also hurting Allie's family. Last week, Rice was found shot to death in her car off Government...
Video Shows Connecticut State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran in distress has gone viral. In the video, bodycam footage worn by a Connecticut State Trooper shows what happens the moment he walks up to a pick-up truck that was pulled over on the side of an interstate. The...
Tropical Storm Ian Shifts Westward, Currently No Threat To Louisiana
Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed in the Caribbean and is currently on track to become a bigger storm than previously expected. The most recent forecasts have Ian's path a little more to the west than previously expected. It will instead hit the western coast. But that path leaves it over open water for a longer period of time, making it more powerful when it finally hits land.
‘Waffle House Index’ Trending as Florida Just Got Some Very Bad News Ahead of Oncoming Hurricane Ian
Most people tune into weather experts when hurricanes approach their area. For the rest of us; there's the 'Waffle House Index.'. I remember learning about the Waffle House Index right around the time that I got into radio in the early 2000s. I literally thought my colleagues were joking, but they were just as serious as the storm that was headed our way.
Death of St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Inmate Being Investigated
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has asked a separate agency to investigate the death of an inmate at their jail. According to officials with the St. Martin Sheriff's Office, they have requested that an investigation be conducted by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Becket Breaux tells...
Watch as LSU Police Detain Man Who Allegedly Tried to Break Into Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger TV reports that LSU Police detained a man near Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon. According to the Tweet put out by LSU Tiger TV, the man was allegedly trying to break into LSU Tiger Stadium. Not only did the man reportedly resist police, but he was also claiming to...
