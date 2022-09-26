Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Vacationers, residents flee Florida, arrive at BWI-Marshall ahead of Hurricane Ian
LINTHICUM, Md. — Florida flights to Baltimore either arrived early or were canceled Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. For some travelers, fierce wind helped them decide to leave Florida as quickly...
Where's Marty? Repairing propellers at Millers Island Propellers
Hi Everyone!I have written this before but it never hurts to circle back to my personal "Where's Marty?" mission. Part of that mission is to get you to look twice at something. (That would be something you may have never seen but heard about.)Another part is to meet some of the GREAT "characters" that live in the area, and there are many. And finally showcase a local business that is at the top of their game, that you may never have heard of, but makes all of us proud every day. And all above was the case today. Meet Millers Island Propeller. The Chesapeake Bay...
Radio Ink
New PD/ND For WBAL
Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
proptalk.com
Annapolis Yacht Club Keels and Wheels Event
Annapolis Yacht Club's Keels and Wheels event draws enthusiastic, appreciative classic boat and car enthusiasts. It’s a ritual of the fall that was welcomed back by a crowd of more than 500 on September 17: the annual Annapolis Yacht Club’s (AYC) Keels and Wheels on-land and in-water car and boat show. The event is open to AYC members and guests. Anyone is welcome to walk through and view the displays at no charge.
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
RELATED PEOPLE
earnthenecklace.com
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
Archbishop Spalding climbs to No. 4 in Maryland football rankings
FREDERICK, MARYLAND – The Maryland High School Football State Poll, in its 32nd year, is based on a statewide voting by sports reporters. Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parenthesis reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. The rankings are compiled by Sheldon ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pressboxonline.com
Gunnar Henderson’s High School Coach: Orioles Fans Will ‘Fall In Love With This Young Man’
Stephen Clements, who coached Gunnar Henderson as a senior at Morgan Academy (Ala.), had plenty to say about the Orioles rookie infielder ahead of his major league debut … all of which seems to be coming true. Henderson is batting .269/.346./.484 with 11 extra-base hits, four home runs and...
abc27.com
Sit Back and Relax: Prairie dogs
BALTIMORE (WHTM) — A prairie dog village is one of the first things you see when you visit the Baltimore Zoo. They get their name because (1) they live in prairies, and (2) they make a high-pitched barking sound when alarmed. But prairie dogs are not dogs, they’re squirrels....
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
Business Monthly
Pasta Plus reopens with limited service￼
Laurel’s beloved Pasta Plus restaurant has reopened, albeit with extremely limited menu choices and pickup limited to specific hours on only a few days during the month. Orders can only be placed through the restaurant’s online ordering portal. “We are adding more items to our store as we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebellarion.com
Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard
The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Off price clothing store coming to Elkton
An off-price regional clothing retailer is preparing to open a store in Elkton, MD. Label Shopper is advertising for jobs at a location that, according to Cecil Daily, (subscription) will open in a section of the former Peebles store in Big Elk Mall early next month. A portion of the...
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Comments / 0