b93radio.com
First Frost Advisory of Season Issued in Sheboygan Area
The first frost advisory of the fall season was issued by the National Weather Service for nearly all of southern Wisconsin including Sheboygan County shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, as a core of cold, dry air settled over Wisconsin and the midwest. Overnight low temperatures were forecast to drop...
b93radio.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
b93radio.com
Traffic Pattern Change in Effect in Falls
Motorists entering Sheboygan Falls from the north using Highway 32 or traveling on Fond du Lac Avenue may encounter some slow traffic over the next few days. Sheboygan Falls Police are advising that the right turn lane from Highway 32 south to westbound County Highway “C”, also known as Fond du Lac Avenue, will be closed for three or four days for road work. East-west traffic will remain open on “C”, but it’s expected that there could be some slowdowns during the road work.
b93radio.com
“Blessing of the Animals” to be Held at St. Nick on Sunday
Saint Francis of Assissi is known as the patron saint of animals, and on Sunday when Catholics around the world celebrate the feast day, a special observance will be held in Sheboygan. In honor of the Feast of St. Francis, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital will host a “Blessing of the...
