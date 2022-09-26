Read full article on original website
Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5
Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy
Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
Yakima Sunfair Parade Awards Announced
Did you attend the Sunfair Parade last Saturday? The Yakima Sunfair Parade Board has announced winners of this year’s parade in a variety of categories. Sunfair officials say the selections were made by the Yakima Sunfair Board members and local community leaders. The Sunfair Board president says he was...
Yakima Council Talking About Homelessness on Tuesday
Hundreds of people are homeless in Yakima and the Yakima City Council will get an updated report on homelessness during a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. The 2022 Point in Time survey of homeless people found 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, an increase of 4% from the previous 2021 PIT Survey.
Yakima City Sees Lots of Complaints of Bad Drivers
"The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department. Planning is underway now for a major traffic emphasis next month funded in part by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Capt. Jay Seely says officers will be watching for speeders and drivers who run red lights. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the city announced the upcoming traffic emphasis "due to the sheer amount of calls we have had thinking we didn't have any traffic enforcement."
Paid Parking In Downtown Yakima? It’s a Possibility
Paid parking in downtown Yakima that's the subject of a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison has put together a report for the study session that says the money from the paid parking lots downtown would help fund streets, parking lots sidewalks and other infrastructure in the downtown area.
Yakima House Fire Injures Two Thursday
Yakima Firefighters were busy with a house fire Thursday that resulted in the injury of two people. Yakima Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 2:45 pm at 516 North 22nd Avenue. Firefighters were able to save homes nearby from catching fire. When they arrived they found heavy smoke...
Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
