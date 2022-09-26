Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
NHL
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
Yardbarker
Tortorella and Shaw are healthy for the Flyers’ Hart
The 2022-2023 season represents another opportunity for Carter Hart to redeem his superstar potential in the NHL. Hart is the current and future between the pipes in Philadelphia. His first two seasons drew comparisons to Carey Price. In the last two seasons, Hart was average, coming back down to earth.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster For Game Vs. Rangers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 27. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski.
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer)
Hear from the Jets prospect on the latest podcast!. Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer) In episode 142, Mitchell Clinton, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas break down the first few days of training camp and what they've seen from coach Rick Bowness' new systems.
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Ducks
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Game livestream can be found here. Live stats for the game can be found here. Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the...
NHL
Lightning thinking of those back home affected by Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are in Nashville preparing for two preseason games against the Nashville Predators, but their hearts and minds are with Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. "We're thinking of them," defenseman Zach Bogosian said Wednesday. "Obviously we just hope everyone is taking the proper steps...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Weegar scores first as a Flame, with Kadri - making Flames debut - nabbing the assist in win over Oilers. It was time for the latest 'new guy' to make his debut Wednesday night. Prized off-season acquisition Nazem Kadri suited up for Calgary in a preseason tilt with the Oilers,...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
How about preseason hockey on back-to-back nights?. The St. Louis Blues (2-0) will travel to United Center on Tuesday to face the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Blues have started the exhibition schedule with two consecutive wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night in...
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
NHL
Comrie 'calm and confident' in preseason debut
COLUMBUS - Eric Comrie was less than three minutes into his preseason debut for the Sabres when Carson Meyer sped toward him on a breakaway in Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. Comrie shut the door on Meyer, one of a trio of high-danger saves he made early in Buffalo's 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goaltender finished with 27 saves on 31 shots faced.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
NHL
Ducks Sign Defensemen Hinds to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed defenseman Tyson Hinds to a three-year entry-level contract. Hinds, 19 (3/12/03), split his third Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season with Rimouski and Sherbrooke in 2022-23, combining for 12-23=35 points and a +28 rating in 61 games. He also appeared in 11 QMJHL Playoff games last season, earning 1-3=4 points, tied for second among Phoenix blueliners in points and assists.
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
