Baltimore, MD

First look: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mRax_0iBAVmKl00

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) Sunday in what may be a preview of the AFC Championship Came. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Ravens odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Baltimore comes into this game after going to New England and dismantling the Patriots 37-28 Sunday. QB Lamar Jackson became the 1st player since Randall Cunningham in 1990 to have 4 passing TDs, 100 yards rushing and 1 rushing TD in the same game.

Jackson is also the 1st player ever to have 2 straight games with 3 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD. He is currently playing better than he did in his 2019 MVP season.

He will be going up against the MVP favorite in QB Josh Allen. Even in a loss Sunday against the Dolphins, Allen threw the ball 63 times completing 42 passes for 400 yards. He also ran the ball 8 times for an additional 47 yards.

: All Week 4 odds and lines

Bills at Ravens odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Bills -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Ravens +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bills -3.5 (-112) | Ravens +3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Bills 2-1 | Ravens 2-1
  • ATS: Bills 2-1 | Ravens 2-1
  • O/U: Bills 1-2 | Ravens 2-1

Bills vs. Ravens head-to-head

These teams have met 3 times since 2018 with the Ravens winning 2 of the meetings. Buffalo’s only win along that span was a 17-3 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs last year.

The last 2 games have hit the Under with the last meeting going under by more than 29 points. The only meeting in the last 3 to go over was a 47-3 victory by Baltimore in 2018. This was the rookie season of both Jackson and Allen, although neither started for their respective team.

Both teams are much different now and much better. A closer game should be in store this time.

Access more NFL coverage:

