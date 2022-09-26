ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Georgia at Missouri odds and lines

By Wesley Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) head to Columbia, Mo., Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-1). Kickoff from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we look at Georgia vs. Missouri school odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

After dominating opponents by a total of 130-10 in the first 3 weeks, Georgia was a little less dominant in Week 4 against Kent State. Georgia still won 39-22 but failed to cover as a 44.5-point favorite.

Despite playing Kent State closer than expected, Georgia is still No. 1 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Missouri is coming off a 17-14 loss at Auburn after Mizzou RB Nathaniel Peat fumbled on the goalline in overtime. Both offenses struggled mightily as both teams punted 6 times each in the 2nd half.

Tigers QB Brady Cook continues to have a tough time finding his footing, throwing for just 179 yards and 1 INT and running for 1 TD.

Georgia at Missouri odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Georgia -4000 (bet $4,000 to win $100) | Missouri +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgia -27.5 (-117) | Missouri +27.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Georgia 4-0 | Missouri 2-2
  • ATS: Georgia 2-2 | Missouri 2-2
  • O/U: Georgia 0-3-1 | Missouri 1-3

Georgia at Missouri head-to-head

These SEC East rivals have played every year since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. Missouri has only defeated Georgia once in the 10 games since, back in 2013. Georgia has defeated Missouri by 14 or more points in each meeting since 2017.

Mizzou has actually covered the spread 6 times across those 10 games, including last season when it narrowly covered as a 40.5-point underdog. Georgia and Mizzou have hit the Over in 6 of those 10 matchups but went 10.5 points under their projected 59.5-point total last season.

In 2022, both teams are 2-2 ATS. Georgia did not cover against Samford or Kent State but easily covered against Oregon and South Carolina. Mizzou covered against Louisiana Tech and as underdogs against Auburn last week but failed to cover by a wide margin against Kansas State and Abilene Christian.

Neither squad has been good at hitting the Over in total points this season. The only time either team went Over was when Mizzou and Louisiana Tech went 14 points over their projected 62-point total.

