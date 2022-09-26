Grab your furry, four-legged friends and prepare for a fun Sunday at the United Way of West Alabama's Dogtoberfest Pet Parade, set for Sunday afternoon at Capitol Park. The parade's trail around Capitol Park will being at 4:45 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, where participating pets will be judged for prized categories, including “most fabulous,” “Mr. or Ms. Congeniality” and “Most Spunky.” The contest will be judged by United Way’s retirees' leadership organization, ReUnited members.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO