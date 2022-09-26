Self-medication with antibiotics was a significant public health issue, especially among childcare providers in low-income nations with few medical supplies. According to researchers, the aim was to identify potential contributors to this phenomenon, such as variations in the level of familiarity with and approach to pediatric emergency care amongst the many caregivers who frequent these facilities. Case-control study interviewing parents whose children presented at the emergency room with signs of a recent infection. Individuals who self-medicated with antibiotics for the current sickness were considered cases, whereas those who did not fall into this category were considered controls. Using a self-administered questionnaire, investigators gathered data on demographic and familial variables and perspectives, and familiarity with antibiotic self-medication. Logistic regression was used to make comparisons, and the results, including odds ratios and 95% CI, are displayed. Overall, 728 caregivers participated, along with 182 patients and 546 healthy individuals serving as controls. Lower rates of self-medication were associated with higher levels of parental education, which was true for both mothers and fathers. Self-medication was associated with behaviors such as routinely asking for antibiotics from doctors (OR 3.92, 95% CI 1.59-9.66), purchasing antibiotics without a prescription (OR 23.66, 95% CI 11.76-47.59), and providing antibiotic recommendations to loved ones (OR 2.90, 95% CI 1.75-4.82). Antibiotic self-medication was more common in children who were older (OR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09-1.17), had more siblings (OR 1.25, 95% CI 1.09-1.43), and had recently been prescribed antibiotics (OR 6.27, 95% CI 4.35-9.04). It was shown that just a minority of people had a good understanding of the dangers of self-medicating with antibiotics. Antibiotic self-medication is closely linked to certain patient and family variables such as age, number of siblings, recent antibiotic consumption, and inappropriate attitudes. These results will be used to shape future efforts to discourage children from medicating themselves.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO