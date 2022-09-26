ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychiatric Times

The Ethical Responsibility of Self-Care

When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of our patients. “We tend to think of self-care as a luxury, but it really isn’t—because taking care of ourselves is taking care of the instrument that we use in our work, and that is incredibly important.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Nursing Times

‘Culture transformation’ for troubled mental health trust

A mental health trust in East Anglia that has been repeatedly rated “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has launched the next phase of a project to turn itself around and ensure a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion. The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12
wonkhe.com

Little demand for fee loan backed short courses

How many people have applied to the short course trial? Only slightly more people than were in Blazin' Squad. Remember the OfS/DfE Higher Education Short Courses pilot?. In a blaze of publicity, 22 providers had 103 courses approved for a potential slice of a £2.5m allocation of fee loans. These loans are available over a three year period, for any interested student to enrol and access fee loans on similar terms to undergraduate students. All this was back in December 2021.
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

Teachers, Nurses, and Child-Care Workers Have Had Enough

The country is in the midst of a burnout crisis. In a recent American Psychological Association Work and Well-Being Survey, large proportions of American workers said that they felt stressed on the job (79 percent), plagued by physical fatigue (44 percent), cognitive weariness (36 percent), emotional exhaustion (32 percent), and a lack of interest, motivation, or energy (26 percent). Such measures are up significantly since the pandemic hit.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

My Global Health "Specialty"

My driver gleefully pointed out that someone had just shouted this as we zoomed down the road after a day’s work in rural Liberia. He added that younger people in his country had taken to calling elders “uncle” or “auntie” as a sign of respect and laughed when I asked if I should take "Uncle White Man" in that spirit.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Antibiotics Self-medication by Caregivers in Children

Self-medication with antibiotics was a significant public health issue, especially among childcare providers in low-income nations with few medical supplies. According to researchers, the aim was to identify potential contributors to this phenomenon, such as variations in the level of familiarity with and approach to pediatric emergency care amongst the many caregivers who frequent these facilities. Case-control study interviewing parents whose children presented at the emergency room with signs of a recent infection. Individuals who self-medicated with antibiotics for the current sickness were considered cases, whereas those who did not fall into this category were considered controls. Using a self-administered questionnaire, investigators gathered data on demographic and familial variables and perspectives, and familiarity with antibiotic self-medication. Logistic regression was used to make comparisons, and the results, including odds ratios and 95% CI, are displayed. Overall, 728 caregivers participated, along with 182 patients and 546 healthy individuals serving as controls. Lower rates of self-medication were associated with higher levels of parental education, which was true for both mothers and fathers. Self-medication was associated with behaviors such as routinely asking for antibiotics from doctors (OR 3.92, 95% CI 1.59-9.66), purchasing antibiotics without a prescription (OR 23.66, 95% CI 11.76-47.59), and providing antibiotic recommendations to loved ones (OR 2.90, 95% CI 1.75-4.82). Antibiotic self-medication was more common in children who were older (OR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09-1.17), had more siblings (OR 1.25, 95% CI 1.09-1.43), and had recently been prescribed antibiotics (OR 6.27, 95% CI 4.35-9.04). It was shown that just a minority of people had a good understanding of the dangers of self-medicating with antibiotics. Antibiotic self-medication is closely linked to certain patient and family variables such as age, number of siblings, recent antibiotic consumption, and inappropriate attitudes. These results will be used to shape future efforts to discourage children from medicating themselves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Managers are crucial in motivating nurses to remain

Managers of health care units play a central part in nurses' job satisfaction and desire to stay in their positions, research at the University of Gothenburg (now available in book form, in Swedish) shows. In many parts of Sweden, there is a shortage of nurses. Their work environment has attracted...
ECONOMY

