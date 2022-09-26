Read full article on original website
Related
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
Psychiatric Times
The Ethical Responsibility of Self-Care
When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of our patients. “We tend to think of self-care as a luxury, but it really isn’t—because taking care of ourselves is taking care of the instrument that we use in our work, and that is incredibly important.”
Nursing Times
‘Culture transformation’ for troubled mental health trust
A mental health trust in East Anglia that has been repeatedly rated “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has launched the next phase of a project to turn itself around and ensure a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion. The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
wonkhe.com
Little demand for fee loan backed short courses
How many people have applied to the short course trial? Only slightly more people than were in Blazin' Squad. Remember the OfS/DfE Higher Education Short Courses pilot?. In a blaze of publicity, 22 providers had 103 courses approved for a potential slice of a £2.5m allocation of fee loans. These loans are available over a three year period, for any interested student to enrol and access fee loans on similar terms to undergraduate students. All this was back in December 2021.
Teachers, Nurses, and Child-Care Workers Have Had Enough
The country is in the midst of a burnout crisis. In a recent American Psychological Association Work and Well-Being Survey, large proportions of American workers said that they felt stressed on the job (79 percent), plagued by physical fatigue (44 percent), cognitive weariness (36 percent), emotional exhaustion (32 percent), and a lack of interest, motivation, or energy (26 percent). Such measures are up significantly since the pandemic hit.
Career fair to help refugees find work, push through language barriers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Bureau of Refugees is hosting a career fair at the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families Wednesday that is focused on helping refugees and English as a second language speakers find work. There are 20 different employers that will be at the job fair all ready to support […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
My Global Health "Specialty"
My driver gleefully pointed out that someone had just shouted this as we zoomed down the road after a day’s work in rural Liberia. He added that younger people in his country had taken to calling elders “uncle” or “auntie” as a sign of respect and laughed when I asked if I should take "Uncle White Man" in that spirit.
physiciansweekly.com
Antibiotics Self-medication by Caregivers in Children
Self-medication with antibiotics was a significant public health issue, especially among childcare providers in low-income nations with few medical supplies. According to researchers, the aim was to identify potential contributors to this phenomenon, such as variations in the level of familiarity with and approach to pediatric emergency care amongst the many caregivers who frequent these facilities. Case-control study interviewing parents whose children presented at the emergency room with signs of a recent infection. Individuals who self-medicated with antibiotics for the current sickness were considered cases, whereas those who did not fall into this category were considered controls. Using a self-administered questionnaire, investigators gathered data on demographic and familial variables and perspectives, and familiarity with antibiotic self-medication. Logistic regression was used to make comparisons, and the results, including odds ratios and 95% CI, are displayed. Overall, 728 caregivers participated, along with 182 patients and 546 healthy individuals serving as controls. Lower rates of self-medication were associated with higher levels of parental education, which was true for both mothers and fathers. Self-medication was associated with behaviors such as routinely asking for antibiotics from doctors (OR 3.92, 95% CI 1.59-9.66), purchasing antibiotics without a prescription (OR 23.66, 95% CI 11.76-47.59), and providing antibiotic recommendations to loved ones (OR 2.90, 95% CI 1.75-4.82). Antibiotic self-medication was more common in children who were older (OR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09-1.17), had more siblings (OR 1.25, 95% CI 1.09-1.43), and had recently been prescribed antibiotics (OR 6.27, 95% CI 4.35-9.04). It was shown that just a minority of people had a good understanding of the dangers of self-medicating with antibiotics. Antibiotic self-medication is closely linked to certain patient and family variables such as age, number of siblings, recent antibiotic consumption, and inappropriate attitudes. These results will be used to shape future efforts to discourage children from medicating themselves.
MedicalXpress
Managers are crucial in motivating nurses to remain
Managers of health care units play a central part in nurses' job satisfaction and desire to stay in their positions, research at the University of Gothenburg (now available in book form, in Swedish) shows. In many parts of Sweden, there is a shortage of nurses. Their work environment has attracted...
Comments / 0