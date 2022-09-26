ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Part About Star Wars Fans And Their Theories, According To Rogue One And Andor’s Genevieve O’Reilly

By Sean O&#039;Connell
 2 days ago
Star Wars fans can take a lot of flak. They have proven themselves to be a tough crowd to please, finding issue with multiple Star Wars projects – from the prequel trilogy helmed by George freaking Lucas to the recent attempts at expanding the Star Wars timeline through original Disney+ series. Now that Andor has landed on the streamer, the consensus reaction has been extremely positive , leading to all sorts of speculation about the characters, the plotlines, and where this series can go. And Andor co-star Genevieve O’Reilly tells us that’s one of the things she appreciates most about the Star Wars fandom.

Genevieve O’Reilly had a difficult role to assume when she joined the Star Wars franchise to play a Rebellion leader and member of the Galactic Senate, Mon Mothma. The character originally dates back to Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi , though she was played by English thespian Caroline Blakiston. O’Reilly later stepped into the classic part , and appears again in the new Disney+ series Andor . So when we spoke with her about her time spent in the Star Wars universe, which dates back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , she told us:

I love Star Wars fans because they are so passionate. They are so lived-in, with regards to this experience. So, I let them do all of the thinking, and the speculating. And I leave that up to them because they do it much better than I do! And I will just step in as the actor. Because in the end, I feel like Star Wars fans know much more than I do. I just hope that my excavation of Mon Mothma can live up to their high standards.

The first three episodes of Andor , available to viewers with a Disney+ subscription , start to map out the seeds of rebellion that are planted in the show’s main character, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). We know a few quick things about the series, and where it might be heading over the course of its two season run. And we know that it will pass the baton to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , which itself was a prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope . But how Mon Mothma will fit into that unfolding narrative remains a mystery at the moment, so we wait patiently for the next episode to arrive.

The Andor cast also raved about their director on the show, crediting Toby Haynes for the vision he has applied to the universe. Lucasfilm has managed to attract some exciting talents behind the lens on their series, going from Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi to Bryce Dallas Howard and the exciting Deborah Chow. We can’t wait to see where this Disney+ series takes the expanding story of Star Wars, but we love what we have seen so far, and eagerly await the upcoming Andor chapters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Andor Episode 4 Has Star Wars Fans Loving Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael

Andor Episode 4 had Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael spending some time together. Fans are loving the series so far and especially the dynamic with these two characters. One quick scroll of Twitter shows how many people couldn't get enough of the meeting between the two. Promos for Episode 4 focused on a tense moment between Genevieve O'Reilly's and Stellan Skarsgård's characters. A bit of despair has been in the air over the course of this entire Disney+ series. Basically, Andor is the most adult of the Star Wars series on the streaming platform. There's been all kinds of social issues on display and a tone that feels very familiar to Rogue One fans. So, check out some of the celebration for yourself down below.
MOVIES
murphysmultiverse.com

EXCLUSIVE: Genevieve O’Reilly On Mon Mothma’s Home Life in ‘ANDOR’

Mon Mothma is one of the iconic Star Wars characters making their return in Andor. Played by Genevieve O’Reilly, the show explores Mon Mothma’s early days in the Rebellion, giving insight into how she navigated the Empire’s political landscape. This week’s episode, in particular, reveals the life...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal

HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
TV SERIES
