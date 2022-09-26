Read full article on original website
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
Why Josh Giddey is excited to have Chip Engelland as OKC Thunder shooting coach
It took just one phone call to put a smile on Josh Giddey’s face this offseason. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault informed the second-year guard that Oklahoma City was bringing in renowned shooting coach Chip Engelland. Almost immediately, Giddey and his agent, who was with him at the time of...
Malik Beasley sends Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message after Donovan Mitchell trade
Utah Jazz’ Malik Beasley displayed confidence at NBA media day. He also sent Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message. Beasley was talking about his goals for the season and ended up explaining his personality and character, per HoopsHype on Twitter. “My off the court situation, I want to make...
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Carlson: Chet Holmgren was absent from Thunder media day, but he still cast a long shadow
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander held a basketball on his hip as he stood in the middle of three massive video screens rolling clips in Thunder blue and orange. Josh Giddey posed for a photographer in front of gray background, then did the same for another with a black one. Jalen Williams sat...
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Chargers place Joey Bosa on injured reserve with torn groin
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa was seeing signs of progress with the Los Angeles Chargers defense early in the season. If the group is going to continue to make improvements, it will be without him for a while.
Astros lose 5-2 to Diamondbacks as Walker gets key hit
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. With the loss and the New York Yankees’...
NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde
Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
Wallner's 3 RBIs help Twins send Sox to 8th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner's late-season call-up to his home state team has been a September for the 24-year-old to remember, even if the Minnesota Twins have fallen out of contention. Wallner drove in a career-high three runs, and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as...
Dallas Mavericks Training Camp: Light Workload for Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic is expected to have a light workload in training camp ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' preseason schedule is underway.
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge had gone seven games since his last home run, 34 plate appearances of fans quieting to a hush and snapping photos with every pitch. Then with the score tied in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, he drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker to left, a no doubt rocket. He had tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, what many fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard for the sport.
Judge ties Maris AL mark with 61st HR, lifts Yanks over Jays
TORONTO (AP) — When Tim Mayza made a mistake pitch, Aaron Judge made sure the Blue Jays left-hander wound up on the wrong end of history. Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
