ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
