Killeen, TX

These Fall Insects are Coming to a Garden Near You, Killeen, Texas

There is no shortage of creep crawly bugs in Killeen, Texas, but with fall slowly setting in, there's a new host of insects that are ready to invade your garden. I'm currently in a fight with the ants that decided to invade my yard. Every time I dump the killer powder on them, they move their pile to a different section of the yard. Now I have to battle the fall season bugs too?
KILLEEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas woman gives kidney to old friend

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — From Temple, Texas to Mississippi, the connections made in the small Texas town go far, even after people move away. A Temple woman’s actions not only rekindled a friendship, but also saved a life. For the last few years, Martha Adell-Frederick spent 11...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas

If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
BELTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Work begins on downtown Waco container project, rechristened 'Herringbone'

Two people wearing hard hats were knocking the doors off the shipping container complex formerly known as The Containery in downtown Waco on Tuesday, all for a good cause. The San Diego, California, company with plans to transform the brightly colored containers into a mix of retail, dining and lodging closed a deal on its purchase last week. Some demolition must take place to create a clean slate for modifications, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of Rad Lab, the firm that now owns the jumble at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
