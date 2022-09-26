ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Jerry Schuetz
4d ago

Martha's Vinyard couldn't handle 60 migrants. They declared and emergency. Then shipped them to the mainland. They are two face liars. Those rich people say one thing, but when faced with the real thing.

scanner
4d ago

No problem! Send them on up to NYC. The Mayor is building accommodations at the huge parking lot at beautiful Orchard Beach!

Tony The Tiger
3d ago

Biden’s Administration is demented. Worst in USA history. History making in the works. Our future generations will have plenty to question about: Why this government did this, why the people didn’t do anything to stop it, why the sanctuary cities refused to welcome the illegals, why the Governors bussed them, why the border czar VP didn’t come to the border, etc.

americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
TheDailyBeast

Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep

A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. Separately, six more buses from Texas carrying migrants reportedly arrived at New York’s Port Authority on Saturday, Fox News reported.NBC shared video of...
Daily Mail

Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
The Independent

Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video

New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Sam H Arnold

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
HOUSTON, TX

