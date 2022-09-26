Read full article on original website
Jerry Schuetz
4d ago
Martha's Vinyard couldn't handle 60 migrants. They declared and emergency. Then shipped them to the mainland. They are two face liars. Those rich people say one thing, but when faced with the real thing.
Reply(2)
20
scanner
4d ago
No problem! Send them on up to NYC. The Mayor is building accommodations at the huge parking lot at beautiful Orchard Beach!
Reply
12
Tony The Tiger
3d ago
Biden’s Administration is demented. Worst in USA history. History making in the works. Our future generations will have plenty to question about: Why this government did this, why the people didn’t do anything to stop it, why the sanctuary cities refused to welcome the illegals, why the Governors bussed them, why the border czar VP didn’t come to the border, etc.
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Related
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
americanmilitarynews.com
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep
A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. Separately, six more buses from Texas carrying migrants reportedly arrived at New York’s Port Authority on Saturday, Fox News reported.NBC shared video of...
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
RELATED PEOPLE
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
EAGLE PASS, Texas – Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said...
Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes
Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
Arizona man finds bag of fentanyl, meth on his property: police
A man was "overwhelmed" when he opened a mysterious bag left at his Phoenix, Arizona home and discovered that it was filled with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, police said. The incident happened the afternoon of September 9 near 30th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix, police said on Saturday. "A...
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas would 'eliminate all rapists.' But clinics say the number of rape cases has been 'consistently high': report
"We are struggling to keep up with demand," a Texas Clinic employee told the Associated Press, adding that she has a waitlist for victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video
New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
Comments / 51