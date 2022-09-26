Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL News
'Crown,' 'Interview With the Vampire' among TV highlights
LOS ANGELES — What’s fall got to do with the fall TV season? Summer had yet to roll up its Labor Day beach blanket when two major series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “House of the Dragon” arrived. While...
WRAL News
Kid Cudi's songs come to life in 'Entergalactic' TV feature
LOS ANGELES — When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the project’s songs without depending on short music videos. The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an anthology series, until...
Comments / 0