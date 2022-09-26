Senate leaders Craig Blair and Eric Tarr want to spend more time with Gov. Jim Justice in give-and-take over the virtues of property tax cuts. The governor has hit the road to campaign against Amendment 2, which would change the state Constitution to give the Legislature the ability to alter property tax rates. Justice says that’s shortsighted and has spoken against it in Wheeling on Friday, Beckley on Monday, Charleston today and Summersville tomorrow.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO