Metro News
As governor blitzes property tax amendment, senators want to come along and counter him
Senate leaders Craig Blair and Eric Tarr want to spend more time with Gov. Jim Justice in give-and-take over the virtues of property tax cuts. The governor has hit the road to campaign against Amendment 2, which would change the state Constitution to give the Legislature the ability to alter property tax rates. Justice says that’s shortsighted and has spoken against it in Wheeling on Friday, Beckley on Monday, Charleston today and Summersville tomorrow.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice continues anti-Amendment 2 road show in Beckley
BECKLEY — He might have openly supported eliminating tangible personal property taxes in 2018, but Gov. Jim Justice and his dog hit the road for a second time Monday to advocate against adoption of Amendment 2 by voters in November. Justice and Babydog held a community conversation in Word...
WV Governor says government is best controlled locally
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In 7News’s exclusive interview with Governor Jim Justice this week, he spoke about his belief that politics is best controlled locally. That was one of the reasons he gave for his opposition to Amendment 2, which would allow the legislature to control more than one-fourth of property taxes. The governor stressed […]
SNAP Stretch funded for another year in West Virginia
A $200,000 award from the WVDA will help West Virginians using food assistance have better access to fresh produce for another year.
Governor Justice speaks on Amendment 2 ahead of midterms
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R) joined 59News at 5 on Monday, September 26, 2022, for a live interview on his thoughts on Amendment 2 ahead of the midterm elections. Check the video to watch a replay of what the governor had to say.
West Virginia Electric Vehicle plan has been approved
WASHINGTON, WV (WVNS) – The Biden-Harris Administration has just approved West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule. The program has been approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This approval means all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of […]
