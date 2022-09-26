ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John D Anderson obituary 1946~2022

John D Anderson, age 76, of Upton, PA passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehab Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on July 25, 1946, he was the son of the late John M. and Kathryn D. Anderson. John was a talented musician. He...
