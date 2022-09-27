ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Explosion near police building in Turkey kills one police officer

 2 days ago

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Two police officers were wounded on Monday when a bomb exploded near a police station in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, authorities and local media reported on Monday.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said the attack took place at around 2000 GMT and two police officers were wounded. Another bomb near the police station was exploded under control, the ministry said in a statement, while a suspect was captured.

Video footage on social media showed an explosion followed by gun shot sounds, local media and social media accounts said the explosion took place in the Tece district of Mersin.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Sandra Maler

