Last week we had several thunderstorms and rain. For some the change in weather can be annoying, but for me it was refreshing. Many years ago, I lived in Eugene, Oregon. The annual rainfall was 60 inches, and one year we had 90 inches. Time to move to the middle of the state, which had 13 inches of rain a year. Of course, that is not the only reason we left Oregon after 35 years. It was becoming too “green,” and that was not because of too much rainfall.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO