Herald-Journal

Salt Lake clerk candidate once claimed election was stolen

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic officials are railing against a Republican running to be the top election official in Utah's most populous county after reporting detailed his history of claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Salt Lake County...
Herald-Journal

USU football: Aggies start strong, but fall to No. 19 BYU on road

PROVO — With the exception of a few plays, it was a first half to remember for the Aggies in their first game with Cooper Legas as the starting quarterback. Nevertheless, BYU, ranked 19th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, was able to get to halftime tied at 17-17 and dominated the second half on its way to a 38-26 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 59,417 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Herald-Journal

DWR urges hunters to get deer checked for chronic wasting disease to monitor spread

Utah hunters are being encouraged to bring their deer to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ biologists to test for chronic wasting disease. According to a news release from the DWR on Wednesday, hunters can bring harvested deer to various locations in Utah for a CWD test. The test is free for hunters who harvest deer in certain hunting units determined on a five-year rotation.
Herald-Journal

USU football: Aggies face huge challenge on road vs. No. 19 BYU

Their last foray into Cougar country was a memorable one for the Aggies, who dominated on both sides of the football and traveled back to a Cache Valley with a 45-20 victory. That was four years ago and Utah State was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history. Conversely, BYU was reeling a bit, having been blown out on the road against Washington five days earlier.
Herald-Journal

New book chronicles century of DUP history

Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.
Herald-Journal

USU football: Hall is healthy and wreaking havoc for BYU

Injuries have started to mount up for the Cougars in one of their most anticipated college football seasons in recent memory. Fortunately for BYU, standout quarterback Jaren Hall has been able to avoid the injury bug, unlike each of the previous three seasons, and that’s bad news for the opposition. Simply put, the redshirt junior is a big reason why the Cougars have won three of their first four games and are currently ranked 19th in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
Herald-Journal

Commentary: Rain, rain, rain

Last week we had several thunderstorms and rain. For some the change in weather can be annoying, but for me it was refreshing. Many years ago, I lived in Eugene, Oregon. The annual rainfall was 60 inches, and one year we had 90 inches. Time to move to the middle of the state, which had 13 inches of rain a year. Of course, that is not the only reason we left Oregon after 35 years. It was becoming too “green,” and that was not because of too much rainfall.
Herald-Journal

Prep boys golf: Ridgeline wraps up region title

BRIGHAM CITY – With the Region 11 title already wrapped up, the Riverhawks went out and finished strong anyway Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course. Five Ridgeline golfers were among the top seven, easily propelling the Riverhawks to a win at the final region tournament before state next week at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane. Scores went up some on Tuesday compared to Monday in the first round of the region championship as Ridgeline scored a 294 to beat second-place Green Canyon by 11 strokes (305).
Herald-Journal

Gunn, Kathryn Robins

Gunn Kathryn Robins Gunn 73 Farr West, UT passed away September 24, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal

Corinne Comments: Concert to raise money for church restoration

There is going to be a concert in Corinne and we are all invited on Saturday, October 8 in Flack Park. Featured musicians will be Saddle Strings Band. This event is a fundraiser for the Historical Church Restoration Project and all proceeds will go toward that goal. Gates will open...
