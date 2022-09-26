Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Salt Lake clerk candidate once claimed election was stolen
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic officials are railing against a Republican running to be the top election official in Utah's most populous county after reporting detailed his history of claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Salt Lake County...
USU football: Aggies start strong, but fall to No. 19 BYU on road
PROVO — With the exception of a few plays, it was a first half to remember for the Aggies in their first game with Cooper Legas as the starting quarterback. Nevertheless, BYU, ranked 19th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, was able to get to halftime tied at 17-17 and dominated the second half on its way to a 38-26 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 59,417 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
DWR urges hunters to get deer checked for chronic wasting disease to monitor spread
Utah hunters are being encouraged to bring their deer to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ biologists to test for chronic wasting disease. According to a news release from the DWR on Wednesday, hunters can bring harvested deer to various locations in Utah for a CWD test. The test is free for hunters who harvest deer in certain hunting units determined on a five-year rotation.
USU football: Aggies face huge challenge on road vs. No. 19 BYU
Their last foray into Cougar country was a memorable one for the Aggies, who dominated on both sides of the football and traveled back to a Cache Valley with a 45-20 victory. That was four years ago and Utah State was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history. Conversely, BYU was reeling a bit, having been blown out on the road against Washington five days earlier.
Candidate forum/Utah House District 4: It’s time for a new voice in the Utah Legislature
I’m Patrick Belmont. I’m a university educator and a dad. I’m a scientist studying water, climate, and agriculture. As your Representative in the Utah Legislature I’ll act as your voice on the issues that matter. It’s time to have a water scientist in our Legislature. Special...
Editor's Corner: On the 1974 shootout that killed Cache Valley outlaw ‘Legs’ Larsen
Whether on purpose or by design, a notorious criminal from Cache Valley’s past shared a nickname with a Prohibition-era gangster.
New book chronicles century of DUP history
Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.
USU football: Hall is healthy and wreaking havoc for BYU
Injuries have started to mount up for the Cougars in one of their most anticipated college football seasons in recent memory. Fortunately for BYU, standout quarterback Jaren Hall has been able to avoid the injury bug, unlike each of the previous three seasons, and that’s bad news for the opposition. Simply put, the redshirt junior is a big reason why the Cougars have won three of their first four games and are currently ranked 19th in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
Candidate forum/Utah House District 4: Background in education offers unique perspective
My name is Dan Johnson, and I am running to continue serving you in the Utah House of Representatives. I am excited to earn your vote, and I wanted you to learn a little about me and my priorities. I grew up on a farm in Eastern Nebraska. This is...
Commentary: Rain, rain, rain
Last week we had several thunderstorms and rain. For some the change in weather can be annoying, but for me it was refreshing. Many years ago, I lived in Eugene, Oregon. The annual rainfall was 60 inches, and one year we had 90 inches. Time to move to the middle of the state, which had 13 inches of rain a year. Of course, that is not the only reason we left Oregon after 35 years. It was becoming too “green,” and that was not because of too much rainfall.
Prep boys golf: Ridgeline wraps up region title
BRIGHAM CITY – With the Region 11 title already wrapped up, the Riverhawks went out and finished strong anyway Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course. Five Ridgeline golfers were among the top seven, easily propelling the Riverhawks to a win at the final region tournament before state next week at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane. Scores went up some on Tuesday compared to Monday in the first round of the region championship as Ridgeline scored a 294 to beat second-place Green Canyon by 11 strokes (305).
Gunn, Kathryn Robins
Gunn Kathryn Robins Gunn 73 Farr West, UT passed away September 24, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Corinne Comments: Concert to raise money for church restoration
There is going to be a concert in Corinne and we are all invited on Saturday, October 8 in Flack Park. Featured musicians will be Saddle Strings Band. This event is a fundraiser for the Historical Church Restoration Project and all proceeds will go toward that goal. Gates will open...
