California State

crowdfundinsider.com

California Crypto Legislation Vetoed by Governor Newsom

California state legislation focusing on cryptocurrency has been vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The bill, A.B. 2269, had passed the California Assembly and was presented to the Governor on September 12, 2022. The legislation was vetoed this past Friday (September 23, 2022). The Governor published a letter addressed to the...
decrypt.co

Crypto Advocates Cheer California Governor’s Veto of Regulatory Bill

Gavin Newsom says California isn't ready for statewide crypto regulation. California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a statewide bill that would have established a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency regulation—and crypto proponents are thrilled. In a Friday memo detailing the veto decision, Newsom called Assembly Bill 2269 “premature” and said...
blockworks.co

FTX US Wins Voyager Digital Asset Auction for $1.4B

The announcement of a successful bid for Voyager’s assets by FTX US’s parent company follows two weeks in a “highly competitive” auction process. The owner and operator of FTX US has scooped up assets belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital at an auction estimated to be worth more than $1.4 billion.
Person
Gavin Newsom
cryptoslate.com

Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments

Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
bitcoinist.com

Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto.com Obtains Regulatory Approval in France

Crypto.com, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) following clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).
blockworks.co

Upstart Crypto Carbon Credits Platform Raises $2B to Tap ‘Internet of Energy’

The partnership behind the trading platform is designed to marry digital assets and carbon trading products to capitalize on the growing interest of institutional investors in both sectors. Carbon offset credits, meet crypto. Digital assets-focused exchange and carbon credit liquidity provider 1GCX and T3 Trading, a proprietary trading firm that...
blockworks.co

Gemini To Expand Institutional Reach via Partnership With Betterment

Crypto exchange and custody firm to serve as the digital investment adviser’s custodian for new portfolio offering. Top robo-advisers are deepening their still-nascent cryptocurrency dealings. The latest indicator: digital assets exchange and custodian Gemini has struck a deal with quantitative financial adviser Betterment in an effort to capture a...
blockworks.co

Brett Harrison Leaving FTX US, Moving Into Advisory Role

“I have deep gratitude for my experiences at FTX in the last year and a half,” Harrison tweeted. Brett Harrison is stepping down from his position as president of FTX US, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. Founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX is one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead

United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
blockworks.co

Celsius Chief Pressured by Creditors as FTX Eyes Assets

A new court filing shows creditor committee deemed Alex Mashinsky “unacceptable” in the role. Celsius’ former CEO Alex Mashinsky’s resignation came about after a committee representing the crypto lender’s creditors called for his removal, a court filing has revealed. Since the group’s formation on July...
