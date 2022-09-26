Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
California Crypto Legislation Vetoed by Governor Newsom
California state legislation focusing on cryptocurrency has been vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The bill, A.B. 2269, had passed the California Assembly and was presented to the Governor on September 12, 2022. The legislation was vetoed this past Friday (September 23, 2022). The Governor published a letter addressed to the...
TechCrunch
Crypto platform Nexo sued by New York, California and six other US regulators
According to a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James, Nexo and Nexo Capital failed to register with the state’s securities and commodities brokers or dealers and lied to investors about their registration status. James seeks to compel Nexo to forgo the revenue from its “Earn Interest...
CoinDesk
Compute North Files for Bankruptcy as Crypto-Mining Data Center Owes up to $500M
Compute North, one of the largest operators of crypto-mining data centers, filed for bankruptcy and revealed that its CEO stepped down as the rout in cryptocurrency prices weighs on the industry. The company filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and owed...
decrypt.co
Crypto Advocates Cheer California Governor’s Veto of Regulatory Bill
Gavin Newsom says California isn't ready for statewide crypto regulation. California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a statewide bill that would have established a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency regulation—and crypto proponents are thrilled. In a Friday memo detailing the veto decision, Newsom called Assembly Bill 2269 “premature” and said...
Coming court ruling in crypto company vs SEC could have "Ripple" effect
To fight or not to fight the Securities and Exchange Commission — that enduring question for crypto companies should have a clearer answer following an almost two-year battle between the regulator and the company now called Ripple. The big picture: The central question that could be answered by court...
blockworks.co
FTX US Wins Voyager Digital Asset Auction for $1.4B
The announcement of a successful bid for Voyager’s assets by FTX US’s parent company follows two weeks in a “highly competitive” auction process. The owner and operator of FTX US has scooped up assets belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital at an auction estimated to be worth more than $1.4 billion.
coingeek.com
DOJ charges Utah man, 2 of his companies with multiple counts of digital asset fraud
The United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Utah has taken James Wolfgramm to court on charges of financial fraud involving digital assets. Wolfgramm’s two companies, Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial (OCF), are parties to the criminal matter. Wolfgramm is charged with seven felonies, five counts...
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
bitcoinist.com
Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC
The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto.com Obtains Regulatory Approval in France
Crypto.com, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) following clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
blockworks.co
Upstart Crypto Carbon Credits Platform Raises $2B to Tap ‘Internet of Energy’
The partnership behind the trading platform is designed to marry digital assets and carbon trading products to capitalize on the growing interest of institutional investors in both sectors. Carbon offset credits, meet crypto. Digital assets-focused exchange and carbon credit liquidity provider 1GCX and T3 Trading, a proprietary trading firm that...
blockworks.co
Gemini To Expand Institutional Reach via Partnership With Betterment
Crypto exchange and custody firm to serve as the digital investment adviser’s custodian for new portfolio offering. Top robo-advisers are deepening their still-nascent cryptocurrency dealings. The latest indicator: digital assets exchange and custodian Gemini has struck a deal with quantitative financial adviser Betterment in an effort to capture a...
blockworks.co
Brett Harrison Leaving FTX US, Moving Into Advisory Role
“I have deep gratitude for my experiences at FTX in the last year and a half,” Harrison tweeted. Brett Harrison is stepping down from his position as president of FTX US, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. Founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX is one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead
United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
blockworks.co
Celsius Chief Pressured by Creditors as FTX Eyes Assets
A new court filing shows creditor committee deemed Alex Mashinsky “unacceptable” in the role. Celsius’ former CEO Alex Mashinsky’s resignation came about after a committee representing the crypto lender’s creditors called for his removal, a court filing has revealed. Since the group’s formation on July...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Outrage as SEC Claims All Ethereum Transactions Happen in USA
As ETH dropped and the SEC loomed, the NFT community celebrated the first International NFT Day on Tuesday. The price of Ethereum was reeling this week after predictions that the merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario largely played out. Over on Crypto Twitter,...
