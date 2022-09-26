ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

sebastiandaily.com

When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area

JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
JUPITER, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Emergency shelters opening Wednesday in Sebastian, Vero Beach

A few emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Officials from the City of Sebastian and Indian River County are doing a great job informing the public as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida on the west coast. The following Indian River County Emergency...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
cw34.com

Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida

GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
GREENACRES, FL

