Ready or not, you could wake up to frost on the pumpkins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s Frost Advisory time. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory from 1:00 until 8:00 Wednesday morning. Some areas could see temperatures as low as 32. The Frost Advisory covers portions of central and southeast South Dakota as well as portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and northeast Nebraska. The weather services advises that even if frost doesn’t form, temperatures this cold may damage sensitive vegetation left uncovered.
Put up your campaign signs, just not on state highway rights-of-way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As Election Day nears, the South Dakota DOT reminds that campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights-of-way. Craig Smith, Director of Operations, says the signs have been showing up and create a safety hazard. The signs can be a distraction to drivers. Signs in the right-of-way that are not used for traffic control are prohibited and will be removed when seen or reported. Municipal ordinances for campaign signs within towns and cities do not have precedence over state jurisdiction of state highways.
Southeast Technical College ranks on top for two-year institutions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Southeast Tech claims top spots in Niche.com rankings. The Sioux Falls technical college, which has seen a 3% jump in enrollment this fall, landed number one in South Dakota and number seven overall in the United States out of 906 two-year institutions. 20% of the most recent enrollees are from out-of-state. In addition, almost 90% of Southeast Technical College graduates choose to live and work in South Dakota. Niche.com rankings are based on academic, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as reviews from students and alumni.
