SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As Election Day nears, the South Dakota DOT reminds that campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights-of-way. Craig Smith, Director of Operations, says the signs have been showing up and create a safety hazard. The signs can be a distraction to drivers. Signs in the right-of-way that are not used for traffic control are prohibited and will be removed when seen or reported. Municipal ordinances for campaign signs within towns and cities do not have precedence over state jurisdiction of state highways.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO