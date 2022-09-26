ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger
2d ago

Walt Disney was smart enough to leave the Demwitocrapic Party after the 1940 presidential election and never looked back. There's no doubt that Walt would be disgusted with the current Disney leadership and would back Governor DeSantis in stopping educators from teaching kindergarteners about sexual identity and transgenderism. There's a good reason the stock is at near-record lows in recent history.

Fritz Hoffmann
2d ago

She should be more upset by all the crap that Bob Chapek has done to her company! He stands for giving his customers less for a lot more money. He is killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

313 BORN
2d ago

Disney paying travel expenses for abortions, what compensation does, non abortion, employees get?

