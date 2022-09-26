Read full article on original website
Friday, Sept. 23, 2022: Cramer mulls over buying the dip in these energy stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks say they are not running away from this market, but sharpening their pencils, and looking to add to the portfolio. They share why energy is a sector they are looking at, plus one consumer brand they say could thrive during this market downturn.
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Planet Fitness, PG&E, Las Vegas Sands and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Planet Fitness — Shares of the gym franchise jumped nearly 3% in premarket trading after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy from market perform. The Wall Street firm said the company has a resilient and recession-resistant business with no interest rate risk and very little near-term debt.
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs
(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
S&P 500 ends Tuesday down after notching a fresh bear market low, Dow slips more than 100 points
The S&P 500 fell deeper into a bear market on Tuesday after setting a new 2022 low, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continued to climb to levels not seen in at least a decade. The broader market index fell as low as 3,623.29 during the session which broke below...
Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market
The Dow Jones Industrial Average became the last of the major U.S. stock indexes to fall into what’s known as a bear market Monday as the market deepened its slump amid growing fears of a global recession. The blue chip index fell 1.1%, while the S&P 500 closed 1%...
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022: Cramer says buy this stock "aggressively," if you don't own it
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think the S&P 500 could be in for a bounce after hitting a new 2022 closing low. They also share two stocks they are considering buying ahead of the next Monthly Meeting, and which company Cramer says is a big buy right now if you do not own it already.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Why Jim Cramer Turned Bearish On This Chipmaker
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The Federal Reserve shook the markets this week, raising its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months.
Europe shares slip as UK adds to rate hike worries
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Europe bourses fell on Tuesday, extending a sell-off driven by escalating fears of a recession amid aggressive policy tightening by central banks, with London stocks reeling from worries about a new economic plan.
Investors betting on short-term gains will miss out when Powell ‘wins the game,’ Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think of the bigger picture when it comes to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and its effect on the stock market. "The short-term camp is made up of people who either can't handle any pain or don't believe in [Fed Chair...
Dow's 425-point rally led by gains in Home Depot, Boeing shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday afternoon with shares of Home Depot and Boeing seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 425 points higher (1.5%), as shares of Home Depot and Boeing are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares have climbed $11.58, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have gained $5.30 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 111-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney Chevron and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Bullish On The Homebuilding Sector? This 3X Bull ETF Tracks Home Depot, Lowe's
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares NAIL was surging more than 12% higher on Wednesday in an attempt to reverse course from its most recent downtrend that began on Aug. 17. NAIL is a triple-leveraged fund designed to outperform 52 U.S. companies in the home construction sector trading...
Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market
U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
Apple: Demand for new iPhone low, cuts production plans
According to a Bloomberg report, the company won't increase production by 6 million units for the second half of this year as they originally planned.
Stocks mostly fall on European gas woes, inflation worries
Global equities mostly fell Tuesday as concerns over European gas supplies and the Ukraine conflict again came to the fore, adding to worries over central bank efforts to counter inflation. "And there's plenty of tension too over Russian moves to try to annex parts of Ukraine as well as worries about gas supplies after it emerged the pipeline that carries gas from Russia to Europe has suffered some kind of damage."
Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Report, Rising Treasury Yields; Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Slows Decline
Dow Jones futures fell in a single day, together with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The 10-year Treasury yield continued to maneuver towards the 4% stage, whereas Apple (AAPL) reportedly is reining in iPhone manufacturing. X. That iPhone report will doubtless weigh on Apple inventory and iPhone chipmakers similar...
Dow jumps more than 500 points, rebounding from 2020 low as Bank of England restarts bond-buying
The Dow Jones Industrial Average mounted a big comeback from its 2020 low as the Bank of England said it would buy bonds to stabilize its financial markets, a stunning reversal in the monetary tightening policies implemented this year by most central banks to stifle inflation. The move stabilized the...
Earnings Previews: Bed Bath & Beyond, CarMax, Rite Aid
Here is a look at what to expect when these three firms report quarterly results before markets open on Thursday.
