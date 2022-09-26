Read full article on original website
Jeremy Wright announces write-in campaign for Ward 2 on Clarksville City Council
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jeremy Wright has announced he is running as a write-in campaign to represent Ward 2 on the Clarksville City Council. Wright is a lifelong Tennessean and has lived in Clarksville since 2018 with his wife and 10-month-old son. He has an associate’s degree from Nashville State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from MTSU.
Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. to establish operations in Cumberland City
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Tennessee officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. announced Tuesday that the company will invest $10.2 million to establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Cumberland City, Tennessee. Located in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site,...
Bond Reduced for Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
Nurse brings IV therapy services to Clarksville, packing saline bags with vitamins and minerals
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – When the COVID-19 pandemic was running rampant in the area, registered nurse Onquinette Hayslett saw a need in Clarksville for people to have access to immune-boosting alternative health options. “I have been a registered nurse for eight years,” she said, noting that she was...
Complaint filed to remove Alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, from city council
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A complaint has been filed with a Sumner Count judge to force an alderman, exposed in a series of WSMV4 Investigations for repeatedly using racial slurs, to step down from Portland’s city council. But the complaint has nothing to do with Alderman Thomas Dillard’s racist...
TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
News in Clarksville: Whataburger plans, landfill smells, Mongols verdict and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks planning more locations: Whataburger may replace the IHOP, and Taco John’s has its eye on Exit 8. Plus, there’s an update on the Madison Street Starbucks. READ MORE.
BGPD looking for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery
Two Logan County Elementary Students have started a successful business. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 21 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a...
Stewart County Inmates Build Birdhouses, Clean Recreation Areas
Dover, Tenn.–The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office continues to keep inmates busy and give back to the community at the same time. The last two weeks inmates have been working on building bird houses for Mossy Oak Properties for Conservation Day which was Saturday September 24th. Along with Sheriff...
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M
The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
Missing Dover man found dead, believed to have fallen off bluff
Roger Perfors, 64, is believed to have fallen off a bluff near the Cumberland River.
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
