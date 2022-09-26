ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Jeremy Wright announces write-in campaign for Ward 2 on Clarksville City Council

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jeremy Wright has announced he is running as a write-in campaign to represent Ward 2 on the Clarksville City Council. Wright is a lifelong Tennessean and has lived in Clarksville since 2018 with his wife and 10-month-old son. He has an associate’s degree from Nashville State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from MTSU.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. to establish operations in Cumberland City

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Tennessee officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. announced Tuesday that the company will invest $10.2 million to establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Cumberland City, Tennessee. Located in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site,...
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN
whvoradio.com

Bond Reduced for Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
clarksvillenow.com

TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pitts
whvoradio.com

Building Damaged In Todd County Fire

A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
TODD COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday

Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
PARIS, TN
rewind943.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Arpa#The City Council
WBKO

BGPD looking for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery

Two Logan County Elementary Students have started a successful business. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 21 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
radionwtn.com

Stewart County Inmates Build Birdhouses, Clean Recreation Areas

Dover, Tenn.–The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office continues to keep inmates busy and give back to the community at the same time. The last two weeks inmates have been working on building bird houses for Mossy Oak Properties for Conservation Day which was Saturday September 24th. Along with Sheriff...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M

The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wkdzradio.com

Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice

City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy