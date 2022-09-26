Read full article on original website
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
Welch: ‘Historic’ SAFE-T act changes sign of democracy, won’t make decisions by fear
(The Center Square) – As Illinois lawmakers evaluate possible changes to the SAFE-T Act that takes effect in January, the speaker of the House says they won’t make rash decisions. No cash bail begins Jan. 1 in Illinois. While defending the law’s passage, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris”...
Protestor disrupts AG candidate's news conference over SAFE-T Act's cashless bail provision
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act...
California gets a slew of new housing laws
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
Newsom signs package of abortion bills into law
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed over a dozen new abortion bills, including new privacy protections and bans on law enforcement providing information to out-of-state entities regarding abortion in the state. Opponents say the state is committing "infanticide." The package of bills, 13 in total,...
Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law stopped for another 14 days
(The Center Square) – Ohio officials are expected to return to court in Hamilton County for a hearing Oct. 7 after a judge extended a ban on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill for another 14 days. The decision continues to allow abortions in the state through 20 weeks,...
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
Michigan won't tax forgiven public student loans
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday that the forgiven student loans of about 1.4 million Michiganders won’t be treated as taxable income. Typically, the Internal Revenue Service treats debt forgiven as taxable income, meaning that Michiganders could have been taxed student loan debt wiped by President Joe Biden’s plan for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
Alabama invests gas tax funds into road, bridge projects
(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding. Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Audit: Louisiana Department of Insurance could do more to improve handling of claims complaints
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance could do more to improve claims handling, though the department is complying with the law to ensure companies are handling claims in a fair and timely manner, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued...
North Dakota committee calls for investigation into attorney general cost overruns
(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease. The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,...
Titanium demonstration facility to receive $873,000 in grants to build in VA
(The Center Square) – A company building Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility will receive at least $873,000 through two grant programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. IperionX Limited will build its 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility in Halifax County, which is expected to create 108 new jobs over...
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
Efforts underway to provide high speed internet access to rural areas of Illinois
(The Center Square) – Now that the federal government included billions of tax dollars in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve internet access to more areas, the task of broadband mapping in Illinois is underway. The Illinois Office of Broadband and its mapping vendor, Connected Nation, are...
NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas
New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
Missouri woman admits fraudulent PPP loan attempts while awaiting embezzlement sentence
(The Center Square) – A Missouri woman awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to embezzling $727,000 admitted to fraudulently applying for three federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $40,823, according to U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. Christen Diane Schulte of Franklin County pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud,...
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuit filed against gunmaker Smith & Wesson; record gambling revenue reported
Several lawsuits were filed Wednesday against the gun company Smith & Wesson in connection to the Highland Park parade shootings. The lawsuits claim the company illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, despite broad protections for the industry in federal law. A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on the July 4 parade, killing seven people. The plaintiffs also are suing the shooter and his father.
