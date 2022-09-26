ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana

I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in the Baton Rouge Area

Louisiana has another $1 million Powerball winner. According to Louisiana Lottery officials, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold over the weekend in the Baton Rouge area. The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24. Saturday's winning numbers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False

An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Body Found in Mississippi River on Monday Morning

A body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Port Allen on Monday morning (Sept. 26). The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river. A flotilla was summoned to extract the body from the river.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Louisianians Lost $43 Million Dollars in Online Scams Last Year

Not surprisingly, during the pandemic, there was an increase in identity theft due to stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment. Louisianians also fell victim to romance scams online, as well as cryptocurrency scams, which have skyrocketed up to $1.6 million dollars in the US. According to the website Social Catfish, which...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tropical Storm Ian Shifts Westward, Currently No Threat To Louisiana

Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed in the Caribbean and is currently on track to become a bigger storm than previously expected. The most recent forecasts have Ian's path a little more to the west than previously expected. It will instead hit the western coast. But that path leaves it over open water for a longer period of time, making it more powerful when it finally hits land.
LOUISIANA STATE
