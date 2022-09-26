Read full article on original website
New Orleans Carjacking Victim Calls Out DA For Not Calling Witnesses, Letting Criminal Go Free
A carjacking victim is furious after the teen who stuck a gun in his face and stole his car was able to go free... after the victim was denied the opportunity to testify against him. Dr. Pat Dennis was never asked by the New Orleans District Attorney to appear in...
Political Ad Attacks Congressman Clay Higgins by Mocking Popular St. Landry Crime Stoppers Videos
As the Nov. 8 mid-term election approaches, the political attacks are beginning to heat up. We've seen political ads that have been very clever and pointed, as well as a few that have turned up the shock factor to 11. The back-and-forth between Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Louisiana...
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
Car of Missing Texas Teacher Found in New Orleans – Husband in NOLA Searching for Her
The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says his wife's vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU. Michael Reynolds says Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
Acadiana First Responders Depart Louisiana to Assist Florida in Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
As Hurricane Ian begins to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico, first responders from here in Acadiana are making their way to Florida in order to assist with relief efforts. Crews from LUS and Acadian Ambulance have already departed Louisiana and are ready to lend a helping hand to the state of Florida.
Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana
I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
Could Louisiana Public School Students See Mandatory Summer School?
Mandatory summer school could be something that we see here in Louisiana in just a few months. In response to Louisiana’s literacy crisis, State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has a proposal that has some a little upset… mandatory summer school. Brumley’s proposal states that “If a student...
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
Cruelty Issues with Animals to Be Dealt With By New Investigator in St. Landry Parish
An investigator with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will now be investigating cruelty, neglect, and other animal cases as they arise from St. Landry Parish Animal Control. Geographically, St. Landry Parish is large. With so many animals across the parish, it's imperative says St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in the Baton Rouge Area
Louisiana has another $1 million Powerball winner. According to Louisiana Lottery officials, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold over the weekend in the Baton Rouge area. The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24. Saturday's winning numbers...
Some Upset With Florida Grocery Store Cake as Hurricane Ian Approaches [PHOTO]
As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, some are upset with a cake that Publix Super Market rolled out prior to the storm making landfall. Citrus County Live posted a photo of a cake that shows the state of Florida and a hurricane approaching. One cake does say to "Leave Florida Alone," while another is just the universal symbol for a hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Rips Through Cuba, Strengthens As It Heads To Florida
Forcing evacuation orders for 2.5 million Floridians, Hurricane Ian is in the open Gulf, where conditions are prime for it to grow perhaps even stronger than originally expected. Those on the ground in Cuba, where Ian made landfall late Monday, have been sharing pictures of the devastation left in the...
Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False
An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
Body Found in Mississippi River on Monday Morning
A body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Port Allen on Monday morning (Sept. 26). The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river. A flotilla was summoned to extract the body from the river.
Videos Show Destruction, Catastrophic Flooding as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Florida
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, shocking photos and videos have given us a front-row seat to the heartbreaking damage and destruction the storm is leaving in its devastating path. LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades. Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by...
Lafayette Man Hit and Killed While Walking Along Highway in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police said a Lafayette man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in St. Martin Parish on early Sunday morning. The accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux. LSP said he was struck...
Louisianians Lost $43 Million Dollars in Online Scams Last Year
Not surprisingly, during the pandemic, there was an increase in identity theft due to stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment. Louisianians also fell victim to romance scams online, as well as cryptocurrency scams, which have skyrocketed up to $1.6 million dollars in the US. According to the website Social Catfish, which...
BR Police Says ‘Misinformation’ Hurting Allie Rice Murder Investigation as Reward Hits $37,500 and Counting
As the investigation into the murder of LSU student Allie Rice continues, Baton Rouge police say misinformation is hindering their progress. According to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, rumors and misinformation are also hurting Allie's family. Last week, Rice was found shot to death in her car off Government...
Tropical Storm Ian Shifts Westward, Currently No Threat To Louisiana
Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed in the Caribbean and is currently on track to become a bigger storm than previously expected. The most recent forecasts have Ian's path a little more to the west than previously expected. It will instead hit the western coast. But that path leaves it over open water for a longer period of time, making it more powerful when it finally hits land.
