Productive hometown hero Llorens named Exchange Bank & Trust Demon Great of the Game
NATCHITOCHES – De'Mard Llorens is Natchitoches through and through. A hometown standout at Natchitoches Central High School who walked on at Northwestern State, Llorens has been named the Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game for Saturday's matchup between the Demons and Nicholls. Kickoff is set for...
Lady Demons set for challenging home conference weekend
NATCHITOCHES – After a long and in many ways challenging road trip that began one week ago, Northwestern State returns home for an equally as challenging home weekend beginning on Thursday. The two teams picked to finished first and second in the conference at the beginning of the season...
Lady Demons fall to Islanders in five
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State may not have gotten the result it wanted in the conference home opener on Thursday, but it most certainly presented itself as a force to be reckoned with in the Southland Conference. The Lady Demons (10-6, 3-2) played their seventh five-set match of the season,...
NSU hosts Houston Christian, aiming to build off offensive explosion
NSU (5-2-2 overall, 2-1-1 SLC) is coming off a convincing 4-1 victory at league newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce in a solo game this past weekend, one that saw NSU needing to finish the game on Monday due to a long lightning delay on Sunday. It's the lone home game in a...
Middle effectiveness key in matchup with HCU
NATCHITOCHES – No matter the sport, good teams have solid middles. Whether it be the short stop and second base combo in baseball, a strong offensive or defensive line in football or a rim-protector in basketball, the person, or people, in the middle can make all the difference. That...
