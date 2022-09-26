ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Lady Demons set for challenging home conference weekend

NATCHITOCHES – After a long and in many ways challenging road trip that began one week ago, Northwestern State returns home for an equally as challenging home weekend beginning on Thursday. The two teams picked to finished first and second in the conference at the beginning of the season...
Lady Demons fall to Islanders in five

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State may not have gotten the result it wanted in the conference home opener on Thursday, but it most certainly presented itself as a force to be reckoned with in the Southland Conference. The Lady Demons (10-6, 3-2) played their seventh five-set match of the season,...
Sports
Middle effectiveness key in matchup with HCU

NATCHITOCHES – No matter the sport, good teams have solid middles. Whether it be the short stop and second base combo in baseball, a strong offensive or defensive line in football or a rim-protector in basketball, the person, or people, in the middle can make all the difference. That...
