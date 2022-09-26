Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Titanium demonstration facility to receive $873,000 in grants to build in VA
(The Center Square) – A company building Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility will receive at least $873,000 through two grant programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. IperionX Limited will build its 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility in Halifax County, which is expected to create 108 new jobs over...
Inside Nova
These 10 Virginia donors gave over $21.3 million
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $21.3 million, or 39 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
Inside Nova
See the former jobs of the governor of Virginia
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Virginia using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Inside Nova
Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
Inside Nova
Arlington does reasonably well in survey of lung health
Virginians have the best lung health in the U.S., and Arlington has the 10th best lung health in Virginia, according to new data. The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across the nation, over a five-year period.
Inside Nova
Virginia partners with National Child ID Program
(The Center Square) – Virginia is joining a partnership with the National Child ID Program, which is meant to enhance safety for children by providing them with ID kits, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The attorney general’s office teamed with former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer to announce...
Inside Nova
Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of remnants from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days. And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
Inside Nova
‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
Inside Nova
InFive: Stratford closing, a ballet for Halloween and another breezy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Inside Nova
International Gold Cup set for Oct. 22 in The Plains
The International Gold Cup returns to Great Meadows in The Plains on Oct. 22, and like last year, admission is only for those who buy packages and tailgates. No individual tickets will be sold. Boxes and tents are available. A rail spot that comes with 10 tickets, one reserved tailgate...
Inside Nova
Updated Senior Softball standings
Below are the conference lineups and standings after a couple of weeks of games for the 2022 fall regular season of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League. Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league,...
