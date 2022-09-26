ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault girls 2nd, boys 10th at Winona XC Invitaitonal

By By JIM REECE
 2 days ago

The Faribault girls cross country team ran to second place in the 25th annual Jim Flim Winona Invitational meet Saturday at Winona, while the boys team took 10th place.

In the girls race, Belle Plaine won the varsity race with 30 points on finishes of second, fourth, seventh, 11th and 15th, with the team’s top five times totaling 1:44:39.8.

Faribault’s top five times totaled 1:46:50.0 for a score of 60 points for second place among the teams. The Falcons’ finishes were fifth place by freshman Brynn Beardsley at 20:27.2, sixth place by freshman Claire Linnemann in 20:27.8, 14th place by freshman Cecelia Hoisington in 21:50.6, 16th place by eighth grader Lauren Bittenbender in 21:55.8 and 19th place by freshman Aubrie Newport in 22:08.4.

Faribault’s non-scoring runners, senior Gabriella Banks finished in 31st place at 23:00.5 and sophomore Nell Gibbs finished in 41st place at 23:41.2.

Overall girls first place went to John Marshall eighth grader Abigail Tri in a time of 18:56.8, helping Rochester J.M. girls to the team third place trophy, with 70 points. Eleven full teams and 78 girls competed in the varsity race.

Falcons boys

The Faribault boys cross country team finished 10th among 12 teams at the invite, with the team’s top five times totaling 1:32:34.9. Belle Plaine also won the boys race with finishes of first, fourth, 11th, 13th and 15th and the top five times totaling 1:24:06.5, good for 44 points.

The Falcons scored 211 points; it’s top finisher, in 28th place, was junior James Hoisington, who finished in 17:59.2.

In 37th place was senior Ricky Cordova in 18:15.4 and in 38th place was senior Jackson Reb in 18:20.1. Taking 52nd place for Faribault was sophomore Carson Cramer in 18:55.1. Junior Owen Beardsley took 56th place in 19:04.9.

Non-scoring finishers for the Falcons were senior Trent Ta in 58th place at 19:07.6 and junior Ethan Amundson in 59th place at 19:22.4.

Senior Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine was first in the boys varsity race in 15:32.7.

