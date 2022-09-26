Read full article on original website
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
Midland Developmental Corporation looking to improve Downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation has invested a little more than $80 million across downtown Midland. So far, about $50 million has gone into infrastructure, water and sewage lines along with education and the workforce. Sara Harris, the MDC's executive director, says this investment will bring growth to...
The undefeated boxer fought on Saturday, volunteered yesterday at the food bank in Odessa and today in Midland.
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated rival Permian in four sets on Tuesday night at LHS. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. Updated: 16 hours ago. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized...
Basin Bites: Local restaurant brings European ‘flair’ to west Texas
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Flair Taverna takes the flavors of Italy, Spain, and France and brings them straight to your table for a true culinary experience. “We want everyone to have that feeling that we’re taking you somewhere else and have that feeling of being in a big city,” said Giancarlo Del Aguila, general manager […]
Grand Opening! Spitz Mediterranean Street Food Opening Date Is Set For Midland!
Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious! And, get ready because it is set to open in Midland. They just announced this on their Facebook page. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS SET TO OPEN ON OCTOBER 10TH!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food will be located at...
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
Top 5 Movies That Were Filmed in Midland Odessa Texas!
Isn't it cool to watch a movie and find out that it was filmed in your hometown? Or, how about watching a film, then seeing places you recognize on the big screen? We work, play, and live here in the Permian Basin. And, it's awesome to see it showcased in movies.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Midland County on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Business [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property. If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
Midland cold storage being built in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Monday morning at Midland County Commissioner's Court, commissioners approved an agreement brought forth by Judge Terry Johnson. The agreement was for Midland County to use Ector County's cold storage to store bodies until Midland's new cold storage is built in the the coming months. "Discussion...
Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?
I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
Midland residents come out to town hall to voice their concerns
MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders came out Tuesday night to ask their questions and voice their concerns at a town hall hosted by Councilman Dan Corrales and Councilman John Norman. "We really just wanted to have some time to talk to Midlanders about what are your problems, what are your...
Dumpster diver ends up in garbage truck, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 47-year-old woman has been injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong. According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early this morning in the 500 block of West 42nd Street when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage […]
Odessa man sentenced to 5 years for possession, auto theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty this week by an Ector County jury on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, both state jail felonies. The jury then sentenced Christopher Allen Neighbors, 31, to five years in prison and a $6,000 fine. According […]
ECSO investigates reports of migrants being dropped off in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of migrants being dropped off at a Pilot truck stop in West Odessa, Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed Wednesday. According to ECSO, truck stop employees said unmarked buses are showing up in the middle of the night...
Suspected ‘prowler’ accused of burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole a television set. 23-year-old Axtin Wood has been charged with Burglary. According to court documents, on September 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a shelter on Lincoln after employees called 911 […]
OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
