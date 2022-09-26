ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, TX

NewsWest 9

Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents

ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Under the White - Pool House

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Family unscathed after truck runs through home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Top 5 Movies That Were Filmed in Midland Odessa Texas!

Isn't it cool to watch a movie and find out that it was filmed in your hometown? Or, how about watching a film, then seeing places you recognize on the big screen? We work, play, and live here in the Permian Basin. And, it's awesome to see it showcased in movies.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property.  If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
STANTON, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland cold storage being built in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Monday morning at Midland County Commissioner's Court, commissioners approved an agreement brought forth by Judge Terry Johnson. The agreement was for Midland County to use Ector County's cold storage to store bodies until Midland's new cold storage is built in the the coming months. "Discussion...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dumpster diver ends up in garbage truck, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 47-year-old woman has been injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong. According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early this morning in the 500 block of West 42nd Street when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man sentenced to 5 years for possession, auto theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty this week by an Ector County jury on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, both state jail felonies. The jury then sentenced Christopher Allen Neighbors, 31, to five years in prison and a $6,000 fine. According […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected ‘prowler’ accused of burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole a television set. 23-year-old Axtin Wood has been charged with Burglary. According to court documents, on September 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a shelter on Lincoln after employees called 911 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
ODESSA, TX

