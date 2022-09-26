Read full article on original website
See custom veneering system in action at WPE Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. – Quality VAKuum Products (QVP), will demonstrate its vacuum pumps and accessories for custom veneering applications at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 13-14 at Spooky Nook Sports. QVP’s vacuum pumps can be used to veneer flat, contoured, and shaped workpieces. The company’s VAKuum Klamping holds workpieces in...
WPEL preview video: IWF Challengers Award winner iDovetail
MANHEIM, Pa. – The Northtech iDovetail, a winner of the IWF 2022 Challengers Award and Visionary Awards at the AWFS Fair last year, will be featured at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 13-14. Martin’s Woodworking Machinery will demonstrate the iDovetail under power throughout both days of the two-day expo at the Spooky Nook Sports Center. Martin’s is a regional distributor for Northtech.
MultiCam East to tout CNC offerings at WPE Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. – Representatives of MultiCam East, a distributor of MultiCAM CNC machines for more than 20 years, will answer questions about CNC sales, training, service and more at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 13-14 at Spooky Nook Sports. In addition to its main office in Shrewsbury, Pa., MultiCam...
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]
No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
2020 to exhibit at WPE Lancaster and SIBO in October
CARY, NC – 2020 is pleased to announce it will be participating in the upcoming tradeshows, Wood Pro Expo in Lancaster County, PA,, and Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO) in Drummondville, QC. As part of its exhibit, the company will showcase 2020 Maker, its new all-in-one custom cabinetry software. 2020 Maker is a software application for custom cabinetmakers that combines a design tool with a fully engineered product catalogue to generate production information, including optimization and CNC machine data. “We’re thrilled to be attending both tradeshows this year,” says 2020 Maker Product Manager Diane Burgess. “Each event represents a pivotal opportunity to present 2020 Maker to many professional woodworkers.
Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township
LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
Rep. Lloyd Smucker tours Lancaster County company, discusses challenges small businesses face
EPHRATA, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) was in Lancaster County on Monday, addressing issues small businesses are facing. He toured CounterTek in Ephrata and spoke with the company's founder and CFO about the challenges businesses continue to deal with after the COVID-19 pandemic, including workforce shortages and supply chain issues.
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
A Family Becomes First Generation Farmers as a Result of COVID-19
HALIFAX, Pa. — When the COVID-19 pandemic first appeared in Chester County in early 2020, Ryan Mossop, 43, and his wife, Kelli Brown-Mossop, 44, had an awakening, which led to a reshuffling of both their professional and personal lives. Ryan was a collision technician for 27 years and was...
COVID-19 booster mistake leaves central Pa. couple feeling worried, unprotected
Marjorie Beck and her husband are both in their late 50s with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to getting severely ill from COVID-19. That’s why the Lebanon County couple took their earliest opportunity to get the new COVID-19 booster, receiving them at a Rite Aid in Palmyra on Sept. 17.
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
Region’s First Female Urologist Joins Center for Urological Care of Berks County
The Center For Urologic Care of Berks County is pleased to be welcoming Dr. Paulette C. Dreher to the practice!. Dr. Dreher has interest in general urology, including BPH, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, kidney, bladder and prostate cancer, incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Dr. Dreher received a Bachelor of Arts...
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
“God Loves You Tour” Visits The Keystone State
YORK/ALLENTOWN – Over 9,200 people were part of the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham which made a visit to York on Sunday. Crowds heard praise music along with a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Just in time for the Sunday afternoon event, the weather cleared and sun shone across the outdoor venue at the York Expo Center. Graham said, “You’ve got a ray of hope here tonight” before telling the crowd how God can replace their hopelessness with His Light. More than 190 churches in the York area partnered with the event to bring hope and the love of Jesus Christ to those in attendance. On Saturday, the tour visited Allentown with over 11,000 people attending at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The God Loves You Tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
