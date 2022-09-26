ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs make roster moves after Week 3 loss to Packers

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster following Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Mike Evans has officially returned from his one-game suspension, and fellow pass-catcher Kaylon Geiger has been waived by the team to clear Evans’ spot on the active roster.

The Bucs also waived tight end Daniel Wells from the practice squad, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team bring back Geiger to fill that spot, should he clear waivers.

