Bucs vs. Chiefs might have to move to another city due to Hurricane Ian

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. they’re also making contingency plans as Hurricane Ian heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we’re going to do,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media Monday.

Bowles was asked if the NFL had discussed the possibility of having to move the game to another location.

“Possibly, if it gets to that,” Bowles responded.

The Bucs are no stranger to this kind of situation. Back in 2017, their season opener on the road against the Miami Dolphins was rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma, which moved the game from Week 1 to both teams’ bye week later in the season.

It’s still unclear just how much this storm will impact the Tampa Bay area, but the Bucs are already planning for every potential scenario.