Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Ronald Juergens of Scranton
Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, IA. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Scranton from 1- 3 P.M. followed by a private family graveside service at the Scranton Township Cemetery.
1380kcim.com
Ivadell Langel of Templeton
Ivadell Langel, age 91, of Templeton, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Addington Place of Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton. The Celebrant will be Fr. Terry Roder. Music will be by Hannah Kerkhoff, Anna Langel and Templeton Men’s Choir. Mass servers will be Joseph Dea and Jaxson Klein. Gift Bearers will be Rosie Wernimont and Bonnie Pickhinke. Honorary casket bearers will be Dan Bauer, Jerry Brincks, Gene Brincks, Rich Halbur, Don Halbur and Steve Halbur. Casket bearers will be Sara Langel, Mitchell Langel, Anna Langel, Matt Langel, Ron Lutwitz, and Dave Bauer. The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will form an honor guard for the Funeral Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Templeton.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
1380kcim.com
DMACC Student Awarded A Scholarship In Memory Of Marge Knott
A current Des Moines Area Community College Carroll Campus student has been awarded a scholarship in honor of Marge Knott. Wilson Toroitich received a $500 scholarship for his schooling at DMACC. Former Carroll Campus Provost Jim Knott presented Toroitich with the scholarship. The scholarship is named after Jim’s late wife, Marge, who served as a nurse for over 40 years in the Carroll area. To learn more about scholarship opportunities, individuals can visit the DMACC website or call them at 712-792-1755. A link to their website and Facebook page can be found included with this story on our website.
1380kcim.com
GCYAA’s Fall Fundraiser Is This Weekend In Jefferson
A local nonprofit organization is hosting a weekend fundraiser in Jefferson to help get kids active in youth sports. The Greene County Youth Athletic Association (GCYAA) is hosting a football scrimmage as part of their fall fundraiser. Travis Warnke, President of the GCYAA, says the event is on Saturday at Linduska Field in Jefferson, and gates open at 5:30 p.m. Warnke adds they have plenty planned for Saturday night.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
RELATED PEOPLE
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account
(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
Iowa State Daily
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Scranton Fire Department Responded to Two Fires Tuesday
The Scranton Fire Department responded to two structure fires Tuesday morning. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy, the Scranton Fire Department and Greene County Ambulance responded to the incident in the 1400 block of D Avenue at 10:05am. Fire Chief Doug Duff tells Raccoon Valley Radio a barn and a nearby corn crib were on fire and when they arrived on scene, the fire was spreading to a nearby unharvested soybean field.
Des Moines Business Record
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
Comments / 0