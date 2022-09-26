Read full article on original website
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher
A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas
If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
Texas Schools Are Now Taking, Locking Up Student Phones
Technology is abundant in the age we live in. If you walk around Texas and somehow don't find a smart device around you, you may need to document the moment in time somehow. (With your smart device!) But with smart devices in abundance, there's the possibility for distractions as well.
Convict Escapes Authorities in Central Texas, Still on The Run in Area of Seaton Cemetery
The manhunt is on for an inmate who escaped while on a work crew in Leon Junction, Texas. Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery. According to our news partners at KWTX, Brandon Hogan escaped the work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, Texas. Leon Junction is close to Grove, Flat and Mound off TX-36.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
Click It Texas! TxDot Encouraging Citizens To Check Car Seats
With a big state like Texas, there are many drivers on the roads at a time. It's an interesting thought that may pop up in our heads while sitting around at home, "there's a lot of drivers in Texas isn't there?" With this many drivers in the state, there's more chances for accidents as well.
All Aboard! Nolanville, Texas Hosts 9th Annual Train Whistle Jamboree This Weekend
Train lovers of all ages can find something to enjoy in Nolanville, Texas this weekend. Not only is this year's Train Whistle Jamboree free, it will feature live music, food from area vendors, a mechanical bull, and games including axe-throwing. Fox Trot 5k. Saturday’s festivities will begin with part of...
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting
A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
Kempner, Texas Crash Involving School Bus, Dump Truck, And Fuel Tanker Injuries 4
KWTX is reporting that an accident in Kempner, Texas involving three vehicles has left 3 injured. On Thursday September 22nd, 2022, vehicles including a school bus, fuel tanker, and dump truck crashed on US 190 in Kempner. The accident in question occurred after 4 PM. According to KWTX, the dump...
