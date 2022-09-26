Before Ye became a member of the Three Stripes family, he was all about Nike and Jordan Brand. The creative genius was often spotted rocking rare Jordan retro colorways, Swoosh trainers and everything in between, and it really makes you wonder what he could’ve accomplished with the brand had he and former CEO Mark Parker landed on a mutual agreement. During his time with the Beaverton sportswear giant, it appears that he had exclusive pairs made for him and his closest friends, one being this Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” colorway that was crafted to honor his mother who passed away in 2007.

