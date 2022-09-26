ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Asks Fans to Find Him a Pair of Jeffrey Dahmer Sunglasses

Rick Ross has an interesting call to action for his legion of fans. The rapper is looking for a pair of Jeffrey Dahmer-style sunglasses. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Rick Ross hit up Twitter with a request aimed at his 15.9 million followers as the direct result of the current craze surrounding Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the new Netflix series starring Evan Peters. Apparently, Rozay, who's known for his extensive collection of eyewear, wants someone on the internet to find him a pair of sunglasses modeled after the same look the notorious cannibalistic serial killer is known for.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Rick Ross
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'

50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million

Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
MIAMI, FL
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Ye's Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” Is Being Auctioned Off

Before Ye became a member of the Three Stripes family, he was all about Nike and Jordan Brand. The creative genius was often spotted rocking rare Jordan retro colorways, Swoosh trainers and everything in between, and it really makes you wonder what he could’ve accomplished with the brand had he and former CEO Mark Parker landed on a mutual agreement. During his time with the Beaverton sportswear giant, it appears that he had exclusive pairs made for him and his closest friends, one being this Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” colorway that was crafted to honor his mother who passed away in 2007.
APPAREL
BET

Hispanic Heritage Month: Get Familiar with These Proud Afro-Latina Emcees Heating Up the Music Industry

Over the last year or so, women have dominated the music industry in several aspects. Trinidadian and Dominican rapper Cardi shut down the internet with her sex-positive smash single “WAP,” featuring Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion. Meanwhile, newcomer Bia landed verses from several prominent hip-hop artists, including Nicki Minaj and J Cole, who appeared on “Whole Lotta Money (remix)” and “London,” respectively. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, take a moment to check out some of the proud Afro-Latina emcees heating up the music industry.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

TDE’s Punch Believes Talent, Good Music Outweighs Marketing & Promotion

He wasn’t saying that marketing isn’t important, but he is giving an opinion based on his successful experiences. Often, social media users hop online just to shoot off a thought or two that doesn’t receive much attention. However, when a successful industry veteran delivers takes on music and how to navigate the business, it’s a moment that causes many to pay close attention. Every now and then, Top Dawg Entertainment’s president Terrence “Punch” Anderson Jr. hops online with a few gems, and recently, he dropped knowledge about talent always outshining heavy promotion.
MUSIC
BET

Cassie Talks Body Positivity And Proudly Shows Off Her Curves In SKIMS’ Biggest Campaign Yet!

“Me and U” singer, Cassie, is the newest Skims campaign star. In an interview with Page Six, Cassie said, “I was honestly just so excited to be asked to be a part of [it], it barely crossed my mind.” The wildly popular mommy mogul Kim Kardashian brand is known for its evocative visuals. SKIMS continues to be a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear for the girlies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Quality Control's Baby Money Releases "New Money" Ft. Jeezy, Mozzy & More

Baby Money was bubbling throughout 2021 before inking a deal with Quality Control at the top of 2021. He hasn't slowed down at all since then. The Detroit rapper unveiled Easy Money shortly after signing with QC and his momentum hasn't slowed down since. This morning, the rapper arrived with...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Social Network ‘Outdoorsy Black Women’ Signs Brand Partnership Deal

Outdoorsy Black Women is a social network connecting Black women who are passionate about the outdoorsy lifestyle. They have now signed a deal with retail giant Recreational Equipment, Inc., also known as REI. According to Alabama.com, Outdoorsy Black Women will work with REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network to cultivate more diversity...
ECONOMY

