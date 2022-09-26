Read full article on original website
Rick Ross Asks Fans to Find Him a Pair of Jeffrey Dahmer Sunglasses
Rick Ross has an interesting call to action for his legion of fans. The rapper is looking for a pair of Jeffrey Dahmer-style sunglasses. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Rick Ross hit up Twitter with a request aimed at his 15.9 million followers as the direct result of the current craze surrounding Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the new Netflix series starring Evan Peters. Apparently, Rozay, who's known for his extensive collection of eyewear, wants someone on the internet to find him a pair of sunglasses modeled after the same look the notorious cannibalistic serial killer is known for.
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Fat Joe Recalls Mike Tyson Once Offering Remy Ma A Mercedes-Benz To Sleep With Him
Fat Joe has recalled the time Mike Tyson once offered his fellow Terror Squadian Remy Ma a car in exchange for spending the night with him. The revelation came during a recent sit-down between Joe, Angie Martinez and Tyson himself for a recent episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Jay-Z Responds to Criticism of His Wealth – “We Killed Ourselves to Get to This Space”
Jay-Z has hit back at comments criticizing his wealth and business ventures over the years. The rapper spoke out during a Twitter Spaces event earlier this week to promote his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did.”. When asked about his history of bolstering financial opportunities for other Black artists,...
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
Megan Thee Stallion Launches Site Compiling Mental Health Resources for Fans
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday / Bad bitches have bad days too / Friday, Saturday, Sunday, bounce back / How a bad bitch always do, raps Megan Thee Stallion in her 2022 hit “Anxiety.”. The rap star has officially confirmed the most real “hot girl shit” you can do is...
Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million
Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Ye's Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” Is Being Auctioned Off
Before Ye became a member of the Three Stripes family, he was all about Nike and Jordan Brand. The creative genius was often spotted rocking rare Jordan retro colorways, Swoosh trainers and everything in between, and it really makes you wonder what he could’ve accomplished with the brand had he and former CEO Mark Parker landed on a mutual agreement. During his time with the Beaverton sportswear giant, it appears that he had exclusive pairs made for him and his closest friends, one being this Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” colorway that was crafted to honor his mother who passed away in 2007.
BET
Hispanic Heritage Month: Get Familiar with These Proud Afro-Latina Emcees Heating Up the Music Industry
Over the last year or so, women have dominated the music industry in several aspects. Trinidadian and Dominican rapper Cardi shut down the internet with her sex-positive smash single “WAP,” featuring Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion. Meanwhile, newcomer Bia landed verses from several prominent hip-hop artists, including Nicki Minaj and J Cole, who appeared on “Whole Lotta Money (remix)” and “London,” respectively. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, take a moment to check out some of the proud Afro-Latina emcees heating up the music industry.
TDE’s Punch Believes Talent, Good Music Outweighs Marketing & Promotion
He wasn’t saying that marketing isn’t important, but he is giving an opinion based on his successful experiences. Often, social media users hop online just to shoot off a thought or two that doesn’t receive much attention. However, when a successful industry veteran delivers takes on music and how to navigate the business, it’s a moment that causes many to pay close attention. Every now and then, Top Dawg Entertainment’s president Terrence “Punch” Anderson Jr. hops online with a few gems, and recently, he dropped knowledge about talent always outshining heavy promotion.
BET
Cassie Talks Body Positivity And Proudly Shows Off Her Curves In SKIMS’ Biggest Campaign Yet!
“Me and U” singer, Cassie, is the newest Skims campaign star. In an interview with Page Six, Cassie said, “I was honestly just so excited to be asked to be a part of [it], it barely crossed my mind.” The wildly popular mommy mogul Kim Kardashian brand is known for its evocative visuals. SKIMS continues to be a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear for the girlies.
Quality Control's Baby Money Releases "New Money" Ft. Jeezy, Mozzy & More
Baby Money was bubbling throughout 2021 before inking a deal with Quality Control at the top of 2021. He hasn't slowed down at all since then. The Detroit rapper unveiled Easy Money shortly after signing with QC and his momentum hasn't slowed down since. This morning, the rapper arrived with...
BET
New Music Monday: Wizkid, BLEU & And EST Gee Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis. Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.
Yung Miami Sets the Record Straight on Life With a Hit Podcast, City Girls’ Next Album and Dating Diddy
She doesn't work jobs, she is a job. With a lauded new podcast, more music on the way and big goals to achieve, City Girls' Yung Miami is set on building an empire. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.
BET
Social Network ‘Outdoorsy Black Women’ Signs Brand Partnership Deal
Outdoorsy Black Women is a social network connecting Black women who are passionate about the outdoorsy lifestyle. They have now signed a deal with retail giant Recreational Equipment, Inc., also known as REI. According to Alabama.com, Outdoorsy Black Women will work with REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network to cultivate more diversity...
