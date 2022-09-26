ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
msn.com

NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Robert Griffin Iii
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Week 4 of the 2022 season features an exciting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Bills outside linebacker Von Miller talked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation. Miller believes Jackson should eventually become the highest-paid player in the NFL. "Lamar is as...
BALTIMORE, MD
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Open As Rare Underdogs at Home to Bills

The Ravens opened as 3.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills for their Week 4 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. It's just the third time the Ravens have been underdogs at home since Lamar Jackson took over the job as the starting quarterback. Jackson won both of those previous matchups, beating New England 37-20 in 2019 and Kansas City 36-35 last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Slammed by Eli Manning: 'Should Have Paid Punter'

In today's NFL media landscape, everyone's a comedian. Such is the case for ESPN's Eli Manning — former two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants and co-host of the Manningcast on ESPN 2. Over the football weekend, Peyton Manning's brother had some unkind things to say about the Denver Broncos ' current starting quarterback — Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO

