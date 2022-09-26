Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Week 4 of the 2022 season features an exciting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Bills outside linebacker Von Miller talked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation. Miller believes Jackson should eventually become the highest-paid player in the NFL. "Lamar is as...
Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era
The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend. The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. He completed 18 of 29...
Eli Manning goes full savage on Russell Wilson’s $235 million deal with Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his team did not play on Monday night. Despite that, he still caught some shade from Eli Manning on ESPN’s ManningCast. Eli, his brother Peyton, and guest Pat McAfee were watching the Monday night contest between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. During the game, Eli took a shot at Wilson and his extension.
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs on Lamar Jackson contract situation: 'Very uncharacteristic for Baltimore'
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In a young crop of quarterbacks featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, Jackson is arguably the best. Still, he's now three weeks into the 2022 NFL season and he's yet to receive a contract...
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad
New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
Bengals once led NFL coaching diversity charge. Now, they're part of the problem
It's not just the Bengals' "lack-of-diversity" numbers. Cincinnati's staff is a veritable bingo card of why minority coaches don’t advance in the NFL.
Ravens, Lamar Jackson Open As Rare Underdogs at Home to Bills
The Ravens opened as 3.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills for their Week 4 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. It's just the third time the Ravens have been underdogs at home since Lamar Jackson took over the job as the starting quarterback. Jackson won both of those previous matchups, beating New England 37-20 in 2019 and Kansas City 36-35 last year.
Bills CB Dane Jackson returns to practice 9 days after neck injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dane Jackson is back on the Bills practice field as a limited participant, nine days after his frightening neck injury required him to be transported from the field by ambulance during Buffalo’s Monday night win. “Good to get him back out there today and see how he does,” coach Sean […]
Ravens re-sign CB Daryl Worley to practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens have seen their secondary struggle so far during the 2022 season, allowing 7.2 net yards per attempt. That number ranks 30th in the entire NFL, which isn’t where the team envisioned they’d be through three weeks. The team has dealt with a few injuries in...
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Russell Wilson Slammed by Eli Manning: 'Should Have Paid Punter'
In today's NFL media landscape, everyone's a comedian. Such is the case for ESPN's Eli Manning — former two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants and co-host of the Manningcast on ESPN 2. Over the football weekend, Peyton Manning's brother had some unkind things to say about the Denver Broncos ' current starting quarterback — Russell Wilson.
