Auburn and LSU’s decisions on their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season were equally down to the wire. Five days before each team’s season opener, the public found out that TJ Finley would be helming Auburn’s offense and that, well, Brian Kelly had made a decision on who would be quarterbacking his unit, though he declined to name them publicly. Another five days after Kelly’s announcement, Jayden Daniels got the start for LSU against Florida State in New Orleans.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO