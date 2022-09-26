ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
US105

These Fall Insects are Coming to a Garden Near You, Killeen, Texas

There is no shortage of creep crawly bugs in Killeen, Texas, but with fall slowly setting in, there's a new host of insects that are ready to invade your garden. I'm currently in a fight with the ants that decided to invade my yard. Every time I dump the killer powder on them, they move their pile to a different section of the yard. Now I have to battle the fall season bugs too?
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Novice, TX
City
Killeen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Killeen, TX
Government
Killeen, TX
Lifestyle
Killeen, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Info#What To Do#Crushed Ice#Ice Ice Baby#Central Texas#Food Drink#Ceffco
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Work begins on downtown Waco container project, rechristened 'Herringbone'

Two people wearing hard hats were knocking the doors off the shipping container complex formerly known as The Containery in downtown Waco on Tuesday, all for a good cause. The San Diego, California, company with plans to transform the brightly colored containers into a mix of retail, dining and lodging closed a deal on its purchase last week. Some demolition must take place to create a clean slate for modifications, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of Rad Lab, the firm that now owns the jumble at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox44news.com

Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WACO, TX
KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Three homes damaged in Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished. The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy