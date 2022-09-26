Read full article on original website
These Fall Insects are Coming to a Garden Near You, Killeen, Texas
There is no shortage of creep crawly bugs in Killeen, Texas, but with fall slowly setting in, there's a new host of insects that are ready to invade your garden. I'm currently in a fight with the ants that decided to invade my yard. Every time I dump the killer powder on them, they move their pile to a different section of the yard. Now I have to battle the fall season bugs too?
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
These Are Killeen, Texas’ Top 3 Authentic Pizza Shops You Must Try
You would think living in Killeen, Texas you wouldn’t be able to find decent Italian food, but you also have to keep in mind that we are next to the largest Army base in the United States, which brings all types of people to be stationed right here in Central Texas. Some of them bring recipes!
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a recession, people often put money into things like real estate or silver and gold...but how about comic books and sports memorabilia?. The owners of a brand new collectors shop in downtown Waco say, during these uncertain economic times, customers are coming to them to invest in something that has financial--and nostalgic--value.
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas
If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
Work begins on downtown Waco container project, rechristened 'Herringbone'
Two people wearing hard hats were knocking the doors off the shipping container complex formerly known as The Containery in downtown Waco on Tuesday, all for a good cause. The San Diego, California, company with plans to transform the brightly colored containers into a mix of retail, dining and lodging closed a deal on its purchase last week. Some demolition must take place to create a clean slate for modifications, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of Rad Lab, the firm that now owns the jumble at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.
Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Official reports confirm at least one fatality in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the incident took place on Monday morning on Interstate 35 which [..]
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed the child was...
Three homes damaged in Killeen fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished. The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.
