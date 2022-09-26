Read full article on original website
Clayton Daniels
Clayton R. Daniels, 53 of Hawick, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 21, 2022 at Hawick United Methodist Church in Hawick. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville.
Maxine L. Quale
Maxine L. Quale, 100, of Willmar, died Tuesday, September 27th at CentraCare Willmar Care Center in Willmar. Her memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Jeff Vogelsang
Jeff Vogelsang, age 65, of Olivia, MN died Saturday, September 24, 2022 in an automobile accident. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:45 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia.
Janean McKay
Janean Frieda (Meyer) McKay, age 85 of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday October 5, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday AT THE CHURCH, and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kelsey Baker chosen to replace Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board has chosen Swift County Administrator Kelsey Baker to be the next Kandiyohi County Administrator. The county board spent several hours yesterday interviewing the three finalists for the position and unanimously chose Baker over current Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Director Jennifer Lippert and Cassandra Harvey of the Amherst Wilder Foundation. A committee will now put together a contract offer for Baker which would need full county board approval. If she takes the post, she will replace current Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl, who will be retiring in February.
Man rescued from Rice Lake near Paynesville
(Paynesville MN-) A man was rescued from Rice Lake near Paynesville after his boat capsized Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 66-year-old William Henrichs of St. Cloud was on Rice Lake in his 14 Foot Sylvan Watercraft shortly before 4 p.m. Monday and as he came around the point of land on Patricia Street, the wind increased and buffeted the boat with big waves. The boat motor quit, the boat filled with water and capsized, sending Henrichs into the water. After struggling with his life vest, Henrichs was in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes before someone in a pontoon rescued him and helped bring the boat to shore. Other than being cold, Henrichs was not injured. The DNR, Paynesville Fire and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Stearns County Sheriff's Department at the scene.
Bethesda announces hospice, additional senior housing
(Willmar MN-) Amidst this past weekend's 125th Anniversary Celebration of Bethesda in Willmar was an announcement of some expanded services. Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner says they will now be offering hospice services... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...And Bethesda Chief Development Officer Caroline Chan says they will...
Death of man near Winthrop now investigated as a homicide
(Winthrop, MN) -- A death in Sibley County near Winthrop is now being treated a homicide. Deputies called to the report of an unresponsive man and found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp of Winthrop dead at a farm site last Tuesday. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Weitzenkamp's death a homicide. The Minnesota B-C-A is assisting local investigators with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
Willmar shooting suspect enters into plea agreement
(Willmar MN-) As the jury trial for a Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer was set to begin Monday, 25-year-old Christian Arevalo entered into a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 19 of the 20 charges against him. Arevalo was accused of driving his brother Sebastian to-and-from a house on Southwest 3rd Street July 4th where Sebastian allegedly fired several shots at a Willmar Police officer who was investigating an earlier drive-by shooting, and others. In the plea bargain, Christian Arevalo pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer, and all other charges, including Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, were dismissed. He will be sentenced November 10th at 11:45 a.m. by Judge Steven Wentzell. Sebastian Arevalo's trial is slate to begin November 1st.
New FedEx facility in Willmar nearing completion
(Willmar MN-) FedEx hopes to be moving packages in-and-out of their new facility in Willmar in time for the holidays. Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says the 217,000 square foot building on County Road 5 north of Willmar Avenue is worth more than $30 million...
