(Paynesville MN-) A man was rescued from Rice Lake near Paynesville after his boat capsized Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 66-year-old William Henrichs of St. Cloud was on Rice Lake in his 14 Foot Sylvan Watercraft shortly before 4 p.m. Monday and as he came around the point of land on Patricia Street, the wind increased and buffeted the boat with big waves. The boat motor quit, the boat filled with water and capsized, sending Henrichs into the water. After struggling with his life vest, Henrichs was in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes before someone in a pontoon rescued him and helped bring the boat to shore. Other than being cold, Henrichs was not injured. The DNR, Paynesville Fire and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Stearns County Sheriff's Department at the scene.

PAYNESVILLE, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO