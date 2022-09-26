Read full article on original website
Harry Maguire apologises for England ‘mistakes’ but Gareth Southgate vows to play him until it’s ‘untenable’
HARRY MAGUIRE has apologised for England "mistakes" after his latest gaffes last night. But Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with the error-prone defender until his position in the team becomes “untenable”. After the chaotic 3-3 draw, in which Maguire was at fault for Germany's first two goals,...
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game | Jacob Steinberg
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
England v Germany LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Three Lions draw thriller
England head to the World Cup buoyed by a rousing comeback against Germany but a late error by Nick Pope meant under-fire Gareth Southgate’s side had to make do with a 3-3 draw at the end of a frenetic second half.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s Euros, hope and optimism has seeped away in recent months. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier following Friday’s loss to Italy and pressure looked set to increase on Southgate, and Harry Maguire, after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty...
Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
SkySports
World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts
Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
Luke Shaw Defends Manchester United & England Teammate Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw has defended his Manchester United and England teammate Harry Maguire after the star's poor performance versus Germany.
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea star backs Harry Maguire to bounce back from Germany mistake
Harry Maguire’s inclusion in the final England squad before the World Cup was met by criticism from some parts of the England support, with the United skipper starting just two league games this season. Erik ten Hag dropped Maguire ahead of last month’s win over Liverpool and the 29-year-old...
England's "Problem" Defender Harry Maguire Needs To Leave Man United, Says Jamie Carragher
Maguire is under contract with United until June 2025 but Carragher is convinced that this should be his final season at Old Trafford.
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him
Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
Portugal Fall To Spain - Why Liverpool's Diogo Jota Asked To Be Taken Off
Portugal fell to Spain 1-0 yesterday and Liverpool's Diogo Jota asked to be taken off in the 79th minute. The reason for this provides some interesting insight into why Liverpool might be struggling this season.
Germany’s Havertz punishes Pope error to spoil England’s thrilling comeback
England came from two goals down to lead Germany in the Nations League at Wembley, but Kai Havertz made it 3-3 with a late equaliser
SkySports
England U21 3-1 Germany U21: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer on target in friendly win
England U21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany U21s at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun's seventh U21s goal, Conor Gallagher's strike and Cole Palmer's late third earned the Young Lions victory. Chelsea's Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha's opener to send Gareth Southgate another...
Report: Barcelona & Four Other Clubs Interested In Manchester United Star Diogo Dalot
Barcelona are interested in Manchester United star Diogo Dalot, according to a report.
Southgate admits younger England players felt pressure in Nations League
Gareth Southgate has admitted some of his younger England players felt the weight of the shirt during a high-stress Nations League get-together
Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Remain Options For Benjamin Sesko Despite RB Leipzig Deal
RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko is still a target for Premier League clubs including Liverpool, despite parent club Leipzig having a deal in place for the striker.
Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw: Tuesday sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.FootballVirgil van Dijk was on his bike.Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby.Exciting News! We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!!🤭❤️👶Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you our little one 🥹🥰While my own little team is growing, I’ll still be supporting my other one, @EvertonWomen – who have been so supportive 💙🤰 pic.twitter.com/xChJaODzJt— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) September 27, 2022England...
