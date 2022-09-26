Read full article on original website
Man Utd legend Eric Cantona and son Emir both net in legends game with Fabian Barthez and Djibril Cisse
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Eric Cantona and his son Emir both scored in a French charity match that featured legends such as Fabian Barthez and Djibril Cisse. The Frenchman proved that class was permanent as he got on the score sheet with a good headed finish. His son, who is reported...
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Yardbarker
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop
Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Andre Villas-Boas reveals the five players he was gutted to miss out on signing for Chelsea after disastrous spell
ANDRE VILLAS-BOAS has opened up on his short-lived disastrous spell at Chelsea and revealed five star players he missed out on signing. The then 33-year-old coach took charge of the Blues in 2011 after leading Porto in his native Portugal to the treble. That included the Europa League, making him...
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Must Sell Liverpool-Linked Nicolò Barella
With Liverpool’s aging and injury-prone midfield core increasingly in need of an overhaul and no certainty that they will be able to bring in top target Jude Bellingham in 2023, it’s inevitable that the club will be linked with any number of players in the coming months. This...
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia to show the Red Devils what they're missing... after the rising star agreed to join RB Leipzig rather than moving to Old Trafford
Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing out on when he scored a wonder goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday night. United showed significant interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to join RB Leipzig...
Watch FIFA 23 stadium chant ‘SIUUU’ as Cristiano Ronaldo performs trademark celebration for Man Utd
FANS of video game FIFA 23 have been sinking their teeth into the game after its release yesterday, and one feature in particular is catching gamers' eyes - or rather ears. The latest edition of EA Sport's popular game enables players to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the crowd when they score with Cristiano Ronaldo.
NBC Sports
Fulham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham and Newcastle United look set to entertain when Aleksandar Mitrovic entertains his old mates for a Saturday morning tilt at Craven Cottage on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Magpies are injury-hit but Eddie Howe has enjoyed pushing for offense and has largely found chances...
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea will take on PSG and Real Madrid for the centre-back's signature.
Yardbarker
Juventus will not renew defender’s contract even for a lower salary
Alex Sandro is one of many players whose future at Juventus is uncertain as they enter the final season of their current deal at the club. The Brazilian has been the club’s first-choice left-back for much of his time at the Allianz Stadium and he continues to play that role.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge
Chelsea alongside three other clubs are tracking Sander Berge in the Championship and will be prepared to make an offer if the price is right. According to reports, if any side offer between €35-40m, it will be enough to secure the signature of the 24-year-old. Berge moved to the...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten
After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority. According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping...
Man Utd youngster Marc Jurado holds record for fastest ever youth goal scored for Barcelona at just FIVE seconds
HE'S no slouch, that's for sure. Manchester United have an exciting player on their hands in Marc Jurado, 18, who joined from Barcelona in a deal reported to be worth £1.5million back in 2020. Jurado confirmed the move on Instagram at the time, and now plays regularly for the...
David De Gea 'wanted by Juventus on free transfer at the end of the season'... with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'unsure whether to offer £300,000-a-week goalkeeper a new contract'
Juventus are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester united goalkeeper David De Gea at the end of the season. The Spanish goalkeeper's current United deal is up next summer, and they currently risk letting him leave for nothing in nine months' time. De Gea is on of the top...
BBC
Imran Louza: Watford's Morocco international midfielder signs new deal with Championship club
Watford midfielder Imran Louza has signed a new deal with the Championship club, keeping him at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2028. The 23-year-old Morocco international made 20 Premier League appearances for the club last season after arriving from Nantes in June 2021. Louza is yet to feature this...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: “The situation is not easy” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on West Ham star
Fabrizio Romano has given his insight into the Tomas Soucek situation at West Ham, responding to reports of the struggling Czech Republic international being spoken to by David Moyes about his form. The Hammers have made a poor start to the season, and Soucek is one player in particular whose...
