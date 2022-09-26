ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop

Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Massimo Mauro
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Must Sell Liverpool-Linked Nicolò Barella

With Liverpool’s aging and injury-prone midfield core increasingly in need of an overhaul and no certainty that they will be able to bring in top target Jude Bellingham in 2023, it’s inevitable that the club will be linked with any number of players in the coming months. This...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Juventus#Serbian
Daily Mail

Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia to show the Red Devils what they're missing... after the rising star agreed to join RB Leipzig rather than moving to Old Trafford

Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing out on when he scored a wonder goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday night. United showed significant interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to join RB Leipzig...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Fulham and Newcastle United look set to entertain when Aleksandar Mitrovic entertains his old mates for a Saturday morning tilt at Craven Cottage on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Magpies are injury-hit but Eddie Howe has enjoyed pushing for offense and has largely found chances...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juventus will not renew defender’s contract even for a lower salary

Alex Sandro is one of many players whose future at Juventus is uncertain as they enter the final season of their current deal at the club. The Brazilian has been the club’s first-choice left-back for much of his time at the Allianz Stadium and he continues to play that role.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority. According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

David De Gea 'wanted by Juventus on free transfer at the end of the season'... with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'unsure whether to offer £300,000-a-week goalkeeper a new contract'

Juventus are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester united goalkeeper David De Gea at the end of the season. The Spanish goalkeeper's current United deal is up next summer, and they currently risk letting him leave for nothing in nine months' time. De Gea is on of the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy