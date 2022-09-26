Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Yardbarker
Juventus fans question Allegri’s credentials as Vlahovic and Kostic shine for Serbia
Max Allegri is struggling to prove he can still be a successful manager on his return to the bench since last year. Having left Juve in 2019 after winning five consecutive league titles, we expected him to return with fresh ideas to make his next team even better. Last year,...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA・
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Yardbarker
Champions League giants make initial contact over Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham
Bayern Munich have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Bavarian giants supposedly don’t want to make this too big a story, but have seemingly already started the process of trying to sign Kane after making him their top target up front for next summer, according to Kicker.
Doc's Sports Service
Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Atalanta (+102) Fiorentina (+280) The Purples (2-3-2) are on their way to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday where they will meet the Goddess (5-2-0). The Goddess are priced at +102 and Fiorentina are at +280. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Marco Sportiello for Atalanta and Pierluigi Gollini for Fiorentina.
Football rumours: Chelsea to enter race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham
What the papers sayA new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool and Real Madrid are understood to be courting the England midfielder, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea now also want to secure the 19-year-old’s services.Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? The Sun indicates it is a possibility after Barca’s vice-president Eduard Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio that the prospect of the Paris St Germain and Argentina forward, 35, making his way back to the Nou Camp could be “viable”.Another player who apparently could have a future in LaLiga is...
AC Milan and Inter's new £1BILLION stadium 'will hold no more than 65,000 fans' in reduction on San Siro's capacity with clubs keen to avoid empty seats
The new £1billion stadium for AC Milan and Inter will have a maximum capacity of 65,000 so matches aren't played out to a backdrop of empty seats. The iconic San Siro, the current 80,000-capacity home stadium for the two clubs, is set to be demolished and replaced by a stunning new ground known as 'The Cathedral' by 2030.
BBC
Imran Louza: Watford's Morocco international midfielder signs new deal with Championship club
Watford midfielder Imran Louza has signed a new deal with the Championship club, keeping him at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2028. The 23-year-old Morocco international made 20 Premier League appearances for the club last season after arriving from Nantes in June 2021. Louza is yet to feature this...
Tottenham will 'no doubt' complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer amid the Swede's impressive loan deal... with Antonio Conte's side 'set to pay £31million for the forward if they qualify for next season's Champions League'
Tottenham will complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, according to a report. The Sweden midfielder has impressed in North London since joining on loan from Juventus in January, and is set to be offered a deal by the club at the end of the season. According to...
Yardbarker
Juventus will not renew defender’s contract even for a lower salary
Alex Sandro is one of many players whose future at Juventus is uncertain as they enter the final season of their current deal at the club. The Brazilian has been the club’s first-choice left-back for much of his time at the Allianz Stadium and he continues to play that role.
