Soccer

Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Daily Mail

'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras

Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
Doc's Sports Service

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Atalanta (+102) Fiorentina (+280) The Purples (2-3-2) are on their way to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday where they will meet the Goddess (5-2-0). The Goddess are priced at +102 and Fiorentina are at +280. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Marco Sportiello for Atalanta and Pierluigi Gollini for Fiorentina.
The Independent

Football rumours: Chelsea to enter race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayA new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool and Real Madrid are understood to be courting the England midfielder, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea now also want to secure the 19-year-old’s services.Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? The Sun indicates it is a possibility after Barca’s vice-president Eduard Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio that the prospect of the Paris St Germain and Argentina forward, 35, making his way back to the Nou Camp could be “viable”.Another player who apparently could have a future in LaLiga is...
Daily Mail

AC Milan and Inter's new £1BILLION stadium 'will hold no more than 65,000 fans' in reduction on San Siro's capacity with clubs keen to avoid empty seats

The new £1billion stadium for AC Milan and Inter will have a maximum capacity of 65,000 so matches aren't played out to a backdrop of empty seats. The iconic San Siro, the current 80,000-capacity home stadium for the two clubs, is set to be demolished and replaced by a stunning new ground known as 'The Cathedral' by 2030.
Daily Mail

Tottenham will 'no doubt' complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer amid the Swede's impressive loan deal... with Antonio Conte's side 'set to pay £31million for the forward if they qualify for next season's Champions League'

Tottenham will complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, according to a report. The Sweden midfielder has impressed in North London since joining on loan from Juventus in January, and is set to be offered a deal by the club at the end of the season. According to...
Yardbarker

Juventus will not renew defender’s contract even for a lower salary

Alex Sandro is one of many players whose future at Juventus is uncertain as they enter the final season of their current deal at the club. The Brazilian has been the club’s first-choice left-back for much of his time at the Allianz Stadium and he continues to play that role.
