Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy
On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family
It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Recalls Mike Tyson Once Offering Remy Ma A Mercedes-Benz To Sleep With Him
Fat Joe has recalled the time Mike Tyson once offered his fellow Terror Squadian Remy Ma a car in exchange for spending the night with him. The revelation came during a recent sit-down between Joe, Angie Martinez and Tyson himself for a recent episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah”
Yung Miami is a media personality on the rise via her new podcast series Caresha Please and says she wants to be the next "Black Oprah." The post I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy
The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
Yung Miami Sets the Record Straight on Life With a Hit Podcast, City Girls’ Next Album and Dating Diddy
She doesn't work jobs, she is a job. With a lauded new podcast, more music on the way and big goals to achieve, City Girls' Yung Miami is set on building an empire. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million
Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
