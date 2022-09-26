ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
'Voice' contestant awkwardly covers song by coach Camila Cabello's ex: 'Is that Shawn up there?'

“I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach… but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” 29-year-old contestant Tanner Howe sheepishly explained at the top of Tuesday’s The Voice episode — right before he went onstage, in front of new panelist Camila Cabello, to audition with her ex-boyfriend’s hit song. “Um, I hope she likes it!”
Blake Shelton Fans Have a Bone to Pick With the CMA Awards: Here’s Why

One way to surely upset Blake Shelton fans would be to snub him as the CMA Awards have done, and they are royally ticked off. Some of these comments might just light a fuse in others. So, it appears that Shelton did not pick up any nominations for these awards. When the CMA shared the announcement over social media, fans of those nominated were overjoyed and happy. Meh, not so with Shelton’s crew.
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Performs ‘Love is a Cowboy’ on the ‘Late Late Show’

Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Subject to Change’ era is here. The “HEARTFIRST” singer debuted her new album last Friday, and she welcomed it with a Good Morning America performance and a tour kickoff at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. On Tuesday, she debuted one of her newest tracks to a national audience. Check out video of Kelsea’s performance of “LOVE IS A COWBOY” below.
Morgan Evans Performs Searing, Unreleased ‘How Long’ in the Wake of Kelsea Ballerini Divorce [Watch]

Kelsea Ballerini isn't the only one whose music reflects her ongoing divorce from Morgan Evans. During his headlining set at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia, Evans sat down at his piano to try out an unreleased heartbreak ballad called "How Long" — and it seemed pretty clear to the fans in the crowd that the lyrics were written about his split from Ballerini.
Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini on ﻿’Corden,’ ﻿LeAnn Rimes’ new video & more

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Warner Music Nashville Zac Brown Band has revealed the final collaboration on the deluxe edition of The Comeback. The Grammy-winning group will once again team up with Jimmy Buffett for a new rendition of their chart-topping hit "Same Boat." ZBB and Buffett famously collaborated on the 2011 single "Knee Deep," which hit #1 on country radio and reached the top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. "Same Boat" was originally released in 2021 as the lead single off The […]
Kelly Clarkson Says ‘Bye Bye’ with Jo Dee Messina’s Classic Country Hit for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson went all the way country on Wednesday’s (Sept. 28) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show by covering Jo Dee Messina‘s “Bye Bye” for Kellyoke. Wearing a sky-blue dress covered in a sunny yellow floral print, the talk-show host stayed true to the sound of the 1998 country classic as she sang, “Bye bye, love, I’ll catch you later/ Got a lead foot down on my accelerator/ And the rear-view mirror torn off/ ‘Cause I ain’t never lookin’ back, and that’s a fact/ I’ve tried all I can imagine/ I’ve begged and pleaded in true lover’s fashion/ I’ve got pride, I’m takin’ it for a ride/ Bye bye, bye bye, my baby, bye bye.”
