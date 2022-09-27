ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, slammed into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJBIP_0iB9TZli00
NASA successfully completed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission Monday, crashing a vending machine-sized spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth. NASA/UPI

"And we have impact! Fantastic! Oh! Fantastic," were the first words from inside Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory right after the DART vehicle collided with its target, Dimorphos, at 7:15 p.m. EDT, generating cheers from NASA engineers who worked for years on the mission.

"We are showing that planetary defense is a global endeavor, and it is very possible to save our planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told those assembled right after the successful defense test.

"We have worked on this mission for at least seven years now, and it's been the work of over a thousand people who have put their hearts and souls into it," Dr. Elena Adams, with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, told reporters in a news conference after impact.

"To see it so beautifully concluded today was just an incredible feeling."

NASA scientists told reporters they were about 17 meters off-center from their exact target because the asteroid was not completely lit from all sides, but otherwise everything went exactly according to plan.

"About 40 minutes out, you were really getting the good feeling and you could tell everyone in that whole room was getting the same feeling," said Ed Reynolds, project manager at the Johns Hopkins University APL. "It was actually a fairly relaxed environment. It wasn't tense."

NASA scientists said they were "precision locked" on their target about 20 minutes before impact -- a milestone that drew big applause inside the laboratory about 6:50 p.m. EDT.

"We're locked on Dimorphos. We're maneuvering toward it and everything is looking really good," Adams told reporters. "We've executed two burns and everything is on track."

At one hour to impact, scientists got their first sighting of Dimorphos, saying it was a "clear image" and that they were on "a stable track."

"We are starting to see Dimorphos for the first time," Adams said. "We are getting ready to transition. We are ready to go."

The DART vehicle crashed into Dimorphos at 7:14 p.m. EDT, at a speed of about 15,000 mph, with the goal of altering the small asteroid's current path.

Right before impact, LICIACube was released, which recorded the spacecraft's final moments before it crashed. It beamed the images and data back to Earth. NASA scientists said those images should be available within the next couple of days.

Whether DART's goal of moving Dimorphos off course was achieved will not be known for a couple of months.

"So, of course, the ground base observatories are already taking data right now ... but what we're probably going to see in the next couple of months, we're actually going to get confirmation of the exact period change that we made," Adams said.

"So it's not going to be tomorrow. I'm sorry. But we might see some LICIACube set images coming up in the next day or two."

The DART mission, scientists say, will provide valuable data for NASA and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which managed the mission. Neither Didymos nor Dimorphos posed a threat to Earth, but the same maneuver could be used to divert other asteroids from threatening the planet.

"This is an exciting time , not only for the agency but in space history and in the history of humankind, quite frankly," said Lindley Johnson, NASA's planetary defense officer. "This demonstration is extremely important to our future here on Earth."

Once the spacecraft hit its target, the moonlet's orbit around the asteroid was expected to change, which will be measured by ground-based telescopes, according to Andy Cheng, DART's investigation team lead.

A nudge to an asteroid's trajectory may only cause a change of millimeters a second, which isn't very fast, but could over a long enough period of time force a threat to Earth to miss the planet completely.

Dimorphos was estimated to be about 560 feet in diameter, about the size of the Washington monument.

"Dimorphos is a tiny asteroid," Tom Statler, the mission's program scientist at NASA, said during an earlier news conference.

"We've never seen it up close. We don't know what it looks like. We don't know what the shape is. And that's just one of the things that leads to the technical challenges of DART," Statler said earlier Monday. "Hitting an asteroid is a tough thing to do."

DART was launched Nov. 23, for its $330 million mission, on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The vending machine-sized vehicle detached from the stage-two rocket about an hour into its journey, absorbing the sun's energy to power its 7-million-mile trip to its impact target, the Didymos asteroid system.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA science associate administrator, said DART is the first of many planetary defense missions planned.

Dr. Kelly Fast, a program scientist in NASA's planetary Science Division, said there are more than 27,500 known near-Earth asteroids, none of which pose a threat to the planet, but there are many others out there that have yet to be detected.

"The subset that are a large size that really could do damage that the Earth's atmosphere doesn't protect us from, that larger population, we've probably only found about 40% of those," she said. "So we keep searching."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022

On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Near Earth Asteroid#Spacecraft#Planet#Fantastic#Sid
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
456K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy