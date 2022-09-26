ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

74-year-old man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Niagara Falls

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

According to police, a motorist was traveling east on Niagara Falls Boulevard and saw the 74-year-old man between two lanes of traffic. Police said the driver swerved but could not avoid striking
the man.

Police said the 74-year-old appeared to be crossing southbound when he was struck. He was wearing dark clothing and was reportedly not in the crosswalk. He was initially listed in critical condition at ECMC. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday police said the man died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any information to call (716) 286-4563.

